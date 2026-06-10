YouTube Announces FIFA Creator Cup, Expands World Cup 2026 Streaming Partnership

FIFA has increasingly turned to digital platforms and creator-led content as it seeks to attract new audiences for what will be the largest FIFA World Cup in history. Continuing that strategy, YouTube and FIFA on Wednesday announced the first-ever YouTube FIFA Creator Cup, an exhibition match in New York City that will bring together leading creators, athletes and celebrities ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Creator Cup is the latest initiative under FIFA's landmark partnership with YouTube, which was named a preferred platform partner for the tournament earlier this year. The agreement will, for the first time in World Cup history, allow FIFA's official media partners to stream the opening 10 minutes of every match live on their YouTube channels, while select matches may also be made available in full in certain markets.

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The move forms part of FIFA's wider effort to complement traditional television coverage with digital-first content and creator-led storytelling. Alongside highlights, Shorts and behind-the-scenes footage, the governing body is leveraging YouTube's global reach to engage younger audiences who increasingly consume sport through online video and social media platforms.

The exhibition match will be streamed globally on YouTube from New York City on July 12. FIFA and YouTube said the inaugural Creator Cup will bring together a mix of creators, elite athletes and celebrities, with team captains and full player rosters to be announced at a later date.

The Creator Cup forms part of FIFA's broader push to expand football's reach through creator-led storytelling and digital engagement. Alongside match coverage, a handpicked group of YouTube creators will attend matches across the tournament, producing content that captures not only the footballing action but also the culture, communities and host-city experiences surrounding the World Cup.

According to YouTube, the creators collectively reach more than 350 million subscribers. Their coverage is expected to range from football analysis to travel diaries, food features and behind-the-scenes content, offering alternative perspectives on the tournament beyond traditional broadcasts.

The creator roster includes Anwar Jibawi, Ara y Fer, Ashley Alexander, Celine Dept, Courtreezy, Deestroying, Haley Kalil, Horchata Soto, Howieazy, Jeenie Weenie, Jenny Hoyos, Jesser, Kelly Wakasa, Kika Kim, KYLECTRIX, Kwak Yoongy, Max the Meat Guy, Neagle, Noor Stars, The Sidemen, Sonrixs, TokaiOnAirRYO, Viniblogger and Zhong.

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For FIFA, the initiative represents another attempt to engage audiences who increasingly consume sport through creators, social media and short-form video platforms. By integrating digital creators into its World Cup coverage and granting them access to tournament content and experiences, football's governing body is seeking to broaden the event's appeal beyond traditional television audiences while maintaining its existing broadcast partnerships.

The strategy also reflects the scale of the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged across three countries and feature a record 104 matches. Through a combination of live coverage, creator content and digital archives, FIFA and YouTube are aiming to create a more connected viewing experience around the tournament and its wider culture.

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