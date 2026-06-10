Zee's FIFA World Cup Bet Gains Traction; Mahindra, Diageo, Apple Among Brands Tying For Ads

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has signed up more than a dozen advertisers across sectors including automobiles, FMCG, financial services, beverages and technology for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The company said Mahindra has come on board as a co-presenting sponsor, while Diageo will be a co-powered-by sponsor. Other brands associated with the tournament include Apple, Pernod Ricard and Mondelez.

The broadcaster said it has secured over 12 brand partnerships so far and is in discussions with additional advertisers ahead of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast across Zee's sports television network, operating under the Unite8 Sports brand, and its streaming platform Zee5. The company is offering advertising inventory across television, digital, connected TV (CTV), social media and on-ground activations.

The signings indicate advertiser interest in football programming, particularly around marquee global events. The World Cup remains one of the most-watched sporting events globally and provides broadcasters with opportunities to attract advertising spending from multiple sectors.

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For Zee, the tournament is expected to be a key test of its sports broadcasting strategy after expanding its sports portfolio. The company is seeking to monetise the event through integrated advertising packages spanning both linear television and digital platforms.

According to Zee, brands will have access to sponsorship opportunities during live match broadcasts, studio programming and digital content related to the tournament. The company is also offering customised advertising solutions tailored to different audience segments and campaign objectives.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue at Zee Entertainment, said the company had seen strong demand from advertisers across categories for the football tournament.

While Zee did not disclose the financial value of the sponsorship deals, the broadcaster said it continues to engage with brands from sectors including automotive, FMCG, banking and financial services, beverages, technology and lifestyle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams, up from 32 teams previously.

The event is expected to attract significant viewership globally and could provide a boost to advertising revenues for broadcasters holding telecast and streaming rights.

For advertisers, the tournament offers access to a large sports audience across television and digital platforms, while for Zee it represents an opportunity to strengthen its sports business and drive advertising revenue growth.

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