Oman vs Netherlands: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman will take on the Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, on Monday, November 2.
The match is part of a six-game tri-series involving Oman, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, with all fixtures being played in Dubai.
Jatinder Singh will lead Oman, while Bas de Leede will captain the Netherlands. The match is part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the top four teams in the League 2 standings advancing to the 2027 World Cup Qualifier.
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The Netherlands head into the match after a commanding 106-run win over Oman on October 27. The Dutch posted a mammoth total of 371/5 before bowling Oman out for 265.
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Oman will now be looking to bounce back after also losing to the UAE by four wickets on October 29.
Oman Vs Netherlands: Date & Time
The Oman vs Netherlands match will begin at 11:00 a.m. IST on Monday, November 2.
Oman Vs Netherlands: Venue
The match will be played at ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Oman Vs Netherlands: Head-To-Head
- Matches Played: 4
- Oman: 2
- Netherlands: 2
- Tie: 0
- No Result: 0
The teams last met on October 27, when the Netherlands defeated Oman by 106 runs in the ongoing League 2 tri-series.
Oman Vs Netherlands: Live Telecast
No television broadcaster has been confirmed for the match in India.
Oman Vs Netherlands: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the Oman vs Netherlands match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
Oman Vs Netherlands: Squads
Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Mujibur Ali, Jay Odedra, Hashir Dafedar, Wasim Ali, Shah Faisal, Pruthvikumar Machhi, Jiten Ramanandi, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah, Ashish Odedara, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Shakeel Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Muhammed Imran and Aryan Bisht.
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Netherlands: Bas de Leede (captain), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Timm van der Gugten and Paul van Meekeren.
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