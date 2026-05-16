Mind Your Own Batting: Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood Clash After Pakistan's Defeat To Bangladesh

Pakistan's 104-run defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test reportedly triggered tension inside the dressing room, with captain Shan Masood and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi involved in a heated verbal exchange after the loss in Dhaka.

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, the confrontation took place during the team's post-match review following Pakistan's third successive Test loss to Bangladesh.

The report claimed Shan Masood questioned the effectiveness of Pakistan's pace attack, particularly Shaheen Afridi's reduced bowling speed during the match. Masood reportedly told the bowlers that Pakistan “failed to create pressure because of lack of speed.”

The Pakistan captain allegedly singled out Shaheen whose average speed was 132 kph, much below the pace of Bangladesh's Nahid Rana who bowled around 145 kph on average.

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According to the report, Shaheen responded by pointing towards Pakistan's batting struggles after the side failed to secure a first-innings lead and allegedly told the skipper to “mind his own performance with the bat.”

Masood managed scores of nine and two in the Test as Pakistan were bowled out for 163 while chasing 268 on the final day.

The defeat has further damaged Pakistan's World Test Championship campaign. Match referee Jeff Crowe also penalised Pakistan for a slow over-rate, docking the side eight WTC points and fining players 40 percent of their match fees. Pakistan now sit eighth in the nine-team standings.

Senior batter Mohammad Rizwan also reportedly came under scrutiny from the coaching staff, who pointed to his rash dismissal after Pakistan collapsed from 349/5 to 368 all out in the first innings.

Following the defeat, Pakistan have made multiple changes for the second Test, which began in Sylhet on Saturday, May 16, dropping Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq and Noman Ali. Fit-again Babar Azam returned to strengthen the batting, while Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Khan were brought into the attack.

The changes appeared to deliver early returns, with Khurram finishing Day 1 with figures of 4/81 as Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 278 after winning the toss.

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