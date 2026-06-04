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Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast, Teams, Squads And More

Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is a franchise-based professional T20 cricket league. It is organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and backed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

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Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast, Teams, Squads And More
The tournament began on June 3 and will continue till June 26.
Photo Source: mpleaguet20.com

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2026 edition is set to be the biggest edition in the tournament's history, with participation expanding to 10 men's teams and five women's franchises. The competition will see three new men's franchises and two women's teams.

Hosted by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and overseen by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), the tournament began on June 3 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The 2026 edition will feature a larger men's line-up than ever before. Three fresh franchises, Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles, have joined the tournament, which previously consisted of seven teams in 2025.

A number of prominent domestic and international names will light up the competition. The list includes Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen.

Being launched only in 2024, the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (also called as Scindia Cup) has already witnessed two different title winners in as many seasons, underlining the closely fought nature of the competition. The inaugural crown went to Jabalpur Lions, who defeated Bhopal Leopards in the final. A year later, Bhopal Leopards bounced back to lift the trophy, edging out Chambal Ghariyals in a thrilling contest decided by just two runs.

Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Teams

  1. Bhopal Leopards

  2. Bundelkhand Bulls

  3. Chambal Ghariyals

  4. Gwalior Cheetahs

  5. Indore Pink Panthers

  6. Jabalpur Royal Lions

  7. Malwa Stallions

  8. Rewa Jaguars

  9. Royal Nimar Eagles

  10. Ujjain Falcons

Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Schedule

In the first match on June 3, Ujjain Falcons won by 92 runs against Gwalior Cheetahs. The schedule for the remainder of the tournament is as follows:

DateMatchTimeVenue
June 4Malwa Stallions vs Chambal Ghariyals3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 4Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 5Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bhopal Leopards3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 5Ujjain Falcons vs Malwa Stallions7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 6Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 6Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 7Malwa Stallions vs Gwalior Cheetahs3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 7Royal Nimar Eagles vs Chambal Ghariyals3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 7Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 8Bundelkhand Bulls vs Bhopal Leopards3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 8Chambal Ghariyals vs Ujjain Falcons3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 8Malwa Stallions vs Indore Pink Panthers7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 10Indore Pink Panthers vs Rewa Jaguars3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 10Bhopal Leopards vs Ujjain Falcons3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 10Bundelkhand Bulls vs Malwa Stallions7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 11Ujjain Falcons vs Jabalpur Royal Lions3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 11Royal Nimar Eagles vs Malwa Stallions3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 11Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 12Rewa Jaguars vs Royal Nimar Eagles10:00 AMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 12Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 12Indore Pink Panthers vs Bundelkhand Bulls3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 13Malwa Stallions vs Jabalpur Royal Lions10:00 AMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 13Bundelkhand Bulls vs Gwalior Cheetahs3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 13Ujjain Falcons vs Rewa Jaguars3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 14Chambal Ghariyals vs Indore Pink Panthers10:00 AMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 14Royal Nimar Eagles vs Ujjain Falcons3:00 PMDaly College Ground, Indore
June 15Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 15Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 16Indore Pink Panthers vs Royal Nimar Eagles3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 16Rewa Jaguars vs Jabalpur Royal Lions7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 17Bhopal Leopards vs Malwa Stallions3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 17Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 18Ujjain Falcons vs Indore Pink Panthers3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 18Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Royal Nimar Eagles7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 19Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 19Royal Nimar Eagles vs Bundelkhand Bulls7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 21Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Gwalior Cheetahs3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 21Bundelkhand Bulls vs Ujjain Falcons7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 22Royal Nimar Eagles vs Bhopal Leopards3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 22Malwa Stallions vs Rewa Jaguars7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 23Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 23Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 24Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bundelkhand Bulls3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 24Gwalior Cheetahs vs Royal Nimar Eagles7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 25Semi-final 13:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 25Semi-final 27:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
June 26Final7:30 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore

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Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Live Telecast

All matches of MPL 2026 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel.

Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Live Streaming

All matches of MP League T20 2026 will be streamed live on JioHotstar and Fancode app and website.

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Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Squads

Bhopal Leopards: Aniket Verma, Ansh Bagadia, Suraj Yadav, Pawan Nirwani, Amol Kasture, Yuvraj Nema, Anurag Malviya, Manish Kumar, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Pranjul Puri, Himashu Shinde, Tanishq Yadav, Ajay Mishra, Anchit Singh, Rahul Chandrol, Kunal Rai

Bundelkhand Bulls: Parth Goswami, Abhishek Pathak, Rudransh Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Omkarnath Singh, Harshit Parsai, Yash Patidar, Milan Shivhare, Shivang Kumar, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Anant Dubey, Aman Jain, Gautam Joshi, Bhumesh Muzalda, Harsh Gawali, Kushagra Wadhwa

Chambal Ghariyals: Ankush Singh, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Avesh Khan, Akshay Singh, Mayur Singh Patel, Piyush Patel, Yash Kumar Lodhi, Madhur Seth, Shubham Sharma, Aman Bhadoriya, Gautam Raghuvanshi, Harsh Dixit, Tripuresh Singh, Karan Tiwari, Divyanshu Yadav, Apurve Dwivedi

Gwalior Cheetahs: Rajat Patidar, Parth Choudhary, Kartik Parihar, Vandit Joshi, Saumy Pandey, Akash Singh, Ishan Afridi, Anubhav Agarwal, Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Anil Mourya, Tushar Verma, Varun Shinde, Vikas Sharma, Kuldeep Gehi, Varun Tiwari

Indore Pink Panthers: Karan Tahliyani, Saransh Bhargava, Shivam Shukla, Roshan Kewat, Akash Rajawat, Vishnu Bhardwaj, Venkatesh Iyer, Anvesh Chawla, Ayaam Verma, Saransh Surana, Shubham Rathore, Lucky Mishra, Sidhant Agrawal, Atharv Joshi, Siddharth Patidar, Mehfooz Patel

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Arpit Gaud, Akarsh Singh Parihar, Prince Wadhwani, Pankaj Patel, Akshay Sharma, Aayam Sardana, Mihir Hirwani, Ritwik Diwan, Punit Datey, Ritik Tada, Nayan Raj Mewada, Akshat Dwivedi, Rahul Batham, Sanjog Nijjar, Vedant Awasthi, Ajay Rohera, Abhishek Bhandari

Malwa Stallions: Ashutosh Sharma, Akhil Nigote Yadav, Ansh Yadav, Pankaj Sharma, Harshwardhan Singh, Vivek Sharma, Aditya Mishra, Vineet Rawat, Ishan Choudhary, Prashant Kasde, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani, Aryan Deshmukh, Pawan Yadav, Sachin Vishwakarma, Saksham Purohit, Rakesh Thakur

Rewa Jaguars: Akshat Raghuwanshi, Atharva Mahajan, Sagar Pratap Singh, Arham Aqueel, Ramveer Singh Gurjar, Ashwin Das, Rohit Rajawat, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Sagar Solanki, Prithviraj Tomar, Ankit Singh Kushwaha, Naveen Singh Chouhan, Anant Verma, Jaydev Singh

Royal Nimar Eagles: Anand Singh Bais, Abhishek Mavi, Ayan Sreeraj, Kumar Kartikey Singh, Kartik Rajoriya, Parush Mandal, Devendra Singh Katheit, Saransh Jain, Kanishk Dubey, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Prarabdh Mishra, Pushkar Vishwakarma, Dharmesh Patel, Shivansh Chaturvedi, Shashank Patidar, Himanshu Mantri, Pranit Patidar

Ujjain Falcons: Ojaswa Yadav, Shubham Kushwah, Soham Patwardhan, Darshan Rathore, Gajendra Goswami, Adheer Pratap Singh, Aayush Mankar, Masoom Raza Kaif, Naveen Nagle, Vishesh Mudgal, Madhav Tiwari, Aryan Pandey, Ankur Singh Chouhan, Rishi Miglani, Harshvardhan Hardia, Chanchal Rathore, Yash Dubey

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Recap

  • Most Runs Scored: Prithviraj Singh Tomar - 278 runs (Rewa Jaguars)
  • Most Wickets Taken: Mangesh Yadav, 14 wickets (Gwalior Cheetahs)
  • Number of 50s: 24
  • Number of 100s: 3
  • Sixes: 198
  • Fours: 278

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