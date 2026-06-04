Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast, Teams, Squads And More

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2026 edition is set to be the biggest edition in the tournament's history, with participation expanding to 10 men's teams and five women's franchises. The competition will see three new men's franchises and two women's teams.

Hosted by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and overseen by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), the tournament began on June 3 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The 2026 edition will feature a larger men's line-up than ever before. Three fresh franchises, Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles, have joined the tournament, which previously consisted of seven teams in 2025.

A number of prominent domestic and international names will light up the competition. The list includes Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen.

Being launched only in 2024, the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (also called as Scindia Cup) has already witnessed two different title winners in as many seasons, underlining the closely fought nature of the competition. The inaugural crown went to Jabalpur Lions, who defeated Bhopal Leopards in the final. A year later, Bhopal Leopards bounced back to lift the trophy, edging out Chambal Ghariyals in a thrilling contest decided by just two runs.

Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Teams

Bhopal Leopards Bundelkhand Bulls Chambal Ghariyals Gwalior Cheetahs Indore Pink Panthers Jabalpur Royal Lions Malwa Stallions Rewa Jaguars Royal Nimar Eagles Ujjain Falcons

Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Schedule

In the first match on June 3, Ujjain Falcons won by 92 runs against Gwalior Cheetahs. The schedule for the remainder of the tournament is as follows:

Date Match Time Venue June 4 Malwa Stallions vs Chambal Ghariyals 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 4 Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 5 Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bhopal Leopards 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 5 Ujjain Falcons vs Malwa Stallions 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 6 Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 6 Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 7 Malwa Stallions vs Gwalior Cheetahs 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 7 Royal Nimar Eagles vs Chambal Ghariyals 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 7 Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 8 Bundelkhand Bulls vs Bhopal Leopards 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 8 Chambal Ghariyals vs Ujjain Falcons 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 8 Malwa Stallions vs Indore Pink Panthers 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 10 Indore Pink Panthers vs Rewa Jaguars 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 10 Bhopal Leopards vs Ujjain Falcons 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 10 Bundelkhand Bulls vs Malwa Stallions 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 11 Ujjain Falcons vs Jabalpur Royal Lions 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 11 Royal Nimar Eagles vs Malwa Stallions 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 11 Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 12 Rewa Jaguars vs Royal Nimar Eagles 10:00 AM Daly College Ground, Indore June 12 Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 12 Indore Pink Panthers vs Bundelkhand Bulls 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 13 Malwa Stallions vs Jabalpur Royal Lions 10:00 AM Daly College Ground, Indore June 13 Bundelkhand Bulls vs Gwalior Cheetahs 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 13 Ujjain Falcons vs Rewa Jaguars 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 14 Chambal Ghariyals vs Indore Pink Panthers 10:00 AM Daly College Ground, Indore June 14 Royal Nimar Eagles vs Ujjain Falcons 3:00 PM Daly College Ground, Indore June 15 Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 15 Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 16 Indore Pink Panthers vs Royal Nimar Eagles 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 16 Rewa Jaguars vs Jabalpur Royal Lions 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 17 Bhopal Leopards vs Malwa Stallions 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 17 Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 18 Ujjain Falcons vs Indore Pink Panthers 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 18 Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Royal Nimar Eagles 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 19 Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 19 Royal Nimar Eagles vs Bundelkhand Bulls 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 21 Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Gwalior Cheetahs 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 21 Bundelkhand Bulls vs Ujjain Falcons 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 22 Royal Nimar Eagles vs Bhopal Leopards 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 22 Malwa Stallions vs Rewa Jaguars 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 23 Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 23 Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 24 Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bundelkhand Bulls 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 24 Gwalior Cheetahs vs Royal Nimar Eagles 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 25 Semi-final 1 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 25 Semi-final 2 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore June 26 Final 7:30 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore

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Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Live Telecast

All matches of MPL 2026 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel.

Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Live Streaming

All matches of MP League T20 2026 will be streamed live on JioHotstar and Fancode app and website.

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Madhya Pradesh League 2026: Squads

Bhopal Leopards: Aniket Verma, Ansh Bagadia, Suraj Yadav, Pawan Nirwani, Amol Kasture, Yuvraj Nema, Anurag Malviya, Manish Kumar, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Pranjul Puri, Himashu Shinde, Tanishq Yadav, Ajay Mishra, Anchit Singh, Rahul Chandrol, Kunal Rai

Bundelkhand Bulls: Parth Goswami, Abhishek Pathak, Rudransh Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Omkarnath Singh, Harshit Parsai, Yash Patidar, Milan Shivhare, Shivang Kumar, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Anant Dubey, Aman Jain, Gautam Joshi, Bhumesh Muzalda, Harsh Gawali, Kushagra Wadhwa

Chambal Ghariyals: Ankush Singh, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Avesh Khan, Akshay Singh, Mayur Singh Patel, Piyush Patel, Yash Kumar Lodhi, Madhur Seth, Shubham Sharma, Aman Bhadoriya, Gautam Raghuvanshi, Harsh Dixit, Tripuresh Singh, Karan Tiwari, Divyanshu Yadav, Apurve Dwivedi

Gwalior Cheetahs: Rajat Patidar, Parth Choudhary, Kartik Parihar, Vandit Joshi, Saumy Pandey, Akash Singh, Ishan Afridi, Anubhav Agarwal, Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Anil Mourya, Tushar Verma, Varun Shinde, Vikas Sharma, Kuldeep Gehi, Varun Tiwari

Indore Pink Panthers: Karan Tahliyani, Saransh Bhargava, Shivam Shukla, Roshan Kewat, Akash Rajawat, Vishnu Bhardwaj, Venkatesh Iyer, Anvesh Chawla, Ayaam Verma, Saransh Surana, Shubham Rathore, Lucky Mishra, Sidhant Agrawal, Atharv Joshi, Siddharth Patidar, Mehfooz Patel

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Arpit Gaud, Akarsh Singh Parihar, Prince Wadhwani, Pankaj Patel, Akshay Sharma, Aayam Sardana, Mihir Hirwani, Ritwik Diwan, Punit Datey, Ritik Tada, Nayan Raj Mewada, Akshat Dwivedi, Rahul Batham, Sanjog Nijjar, Vedant Awasthi, Ajay Rohera, Abhishek Bhandari

Malwa Stallions: Ashutosh Sharma, Akhil Nigote Yadav, Ansh Yadav, Pankaj Sharma, Harshwardhan Singh, Vivek Sharma, Aditya Mishra, Vineet Rawat, Ishan Choudhary, Prashant Kasde, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani, Aryan Deshmukh, Pawan Yadav, Sachin Vishwakarma, Saksham Purohit, Rakesh Thakur

Rewa Jaguars: Akshat Raghuwanshi, Atharva Mahajan, Sagar Pratap Singh, Arham Aqueel, Ramveer Singh Gurjar, Ashwin Das, Rohit Rajawat, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Sagar Solanki, Prithviraj Tomar, Ankit Singh Kushwaha, Naveen Singh Chouhan, Anant Verma, Jaydev Singh

Royal Nimar Eagles: Anand Singh Bais, Abhishek Mavi, Ayan Sreeraj, Kumar Kartikey Singh, Kartik Rajoriya, Parush Mandal, Devendra Singh Katheit, Saransh Jain, Kanishk Dubey, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Prarabdh Mishra, Pushkar Vishwakarma, Dharmesh Patel, Shivansh Chaturvedi, Shashank Patidar, Himanshu Mantri, Pranit Patidar

Ujjain Falcons: Ojaswa Yadav, Shubham Kushwah, Soham Patwardhan, Darshan Rathore, Gajendra Goswami, Adheer Pratap Singh, Aayush Mankar, Masoom Raza Kaif, Naveen Nagle, Vishesh Mudgal, Madhav Tiwari, Aryan Pandey, Ankur Singh Chouhan, Rishi Miglani, Harshvardhan Hardia, Chanchal Rathore, Yash Dubey

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Recap

Most Runs Scored: Prithviraj Singh Tomar - 278 runs (Rewa Jaguars)

Most Wickets Taken: Mangesh Yadav, 14 wickets (Gwalior Cheetahs)

Number of 50s: 24

Number of 100s: 3

Sixes: 198

Fours: 278

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