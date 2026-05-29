Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out For 96 Vs Gujarat Titans In Qualifier 2, His Slowest Half-Century In IPL — Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued his sublime form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Following a blistering 29-ball 92 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday, the young-gun hit 96 off 47 balls against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier-2 being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

This time though the youngster has demonstrated a rather calm side of his batting. Unlike his previous knocks in this season's IPL, Sooryavanshi has played a rather sedated knock and completed his half-century in 31 deliveries. It is his slowest half-century of the IPL.

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With the team losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel inside the first two overs of the match, the Rajasthan Royals opener had to curb his attacking instincts and chose the deliveries that he hit for boundaries. Before this previous slowest fifty was off 27 balls in a match against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi last year.

After reaching fifty, the youngster injected momentum into his innings as he fetched the next 46 runs in mere 16 deliveries. Attempting to reach the three-figure mark in style, he cut a short ball from Kagiso Rabada and was caught by Prasidh Krishna at third-man.

Twice in as many games, the "boy-wonder" walked off to a standing ovation from his teammates and the spectators present inside the stadium.

The innings also saw him becoming completing 1000 IPL runs. He became the quickest Indian to reach the milestone.

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Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first.

The winner of this game will proceed to the final where they will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The final will be played on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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