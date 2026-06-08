India vs Afghanistan: Manav Suthar Picks Six Wickets On Debut — A Look At 23-Year-Old's Domestic Record

Manav Suthar announced himself on the international stage with a sensational six-wicket haul on Test debut, dismantling Afghanistan for just 152 in their first innings on the third day of the one-off Test against India on Monday.

The left-arm spinner finished with outstanding figures of 6/33 from 22 overs, becoming only the 10th Indian and the seventh spinner from the country to claim a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test.

Bowling with remarkable control and consistency, Suthar repeatedly troubled the Afghan batters with his flight, turn and accuracy, building relentless pressure throughout the innings. His landmark fifth wicket came when he dismissed Afghanistan's lone fighter, Rahmat Shah, who top-scored with 60 and became the spinner's final major scalp after struggling to break free against his disciplined bowling.

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The five-wicket haul made the 23-year-old only the second Indian this century to take a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test innings after Amit Mishra's 5/71 against Australia in 2008. Suthar's spell of 6/33 is now also the second best figures in debut Test innings for India behind Narendra Hirwani's iconic spell of 8/61 against the West Indies in 1988. His bowling performance is also the second-best bowling figures against Afghanistan after Rahkeem Cornwall's 7/75 in Lucknow in 2019.

Suthar also accounted for the wickets of Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Mohammad Saleem to complete his 6-wicket spell.

Here is a look at the left-arm spinner's Domestic record:

Suthar has represented Central Zone, Rajasthan and Rest of India in domestic competitions. He is primarily a left-arm off spinner.

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