India vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live?

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be played in in England and Wales from June 12. Before that, all the 12 teams will be adding final touches to their preparation during the warm-up matches scheduled between June 6 and June 10. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur will aim to use the practice fixture to test the squad's depth and assess conditions in England. India will take on West Indies in their first warm-up fixture on June 8 before taking on the hosts on June 10. The India vs West Indies warm-up game will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

India have a dominant record, winning 15 out of 24 T20I matches against West Indies. As for Women's T20 World Cup meetings, India have two wins from three matches. India, the current ICC Women's Cricket World Cup champions, will bank on Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the charge. Whereas, West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews and all-rounder Deandra Dottin will aim to prove their mettle.

ICC Women's T20WC 2026: India vs West Indies Warm-up Match Date

The India vs West Indies warm-up match will be played on June 8.

ICC Women's T20WC 2026: India vs West Indies Warm-up Match Time

The India vs West Indies warm-up match will start at 2:30 p.m. IST.

India vs West Indies Warm-up Match: Venue

The India vs West Indies warm-up match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

India vs West Indies Warm-up Match Live Telecast

The India vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs West Indies Warm-up Match Live Streaming

The India vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match can also be streamed on ICC.tv and the ICC YouTube

India vs West Indies Warm-up Match Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector.

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