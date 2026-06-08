France Vs Northern Ireland: Preview, Match Time, Squads, Possible Starting XIs, LIVE Streaming And More

Two-time world champions France will play their final international friendly before kicking off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they face Northern Ireland at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday.

Les Bleus enter the contest on the back of a surprise 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in their previous friendly. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, arrive in good spirits after edging past Guinea 1-0 in their most recent outing.

Despite the setback against Ivory Coast, France manager Didier Deschamps is unlikely to be overly concerned. The defeat was France's only loss in their last 10 matches, and they enjoyed an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing top of their group with five wins and a draw from six games.

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The French will also take confidence from their strong record against Northern Ireland, having never lost to them in international competition.

Northern Ireland also impressed during the European World Cup qualifiers, collecting nine points from six matches to earn a playoff berth against Italy. However, their hopes of reaching a first FIFA World Cup since 1986 were dashed by a 2-0 defeat to the Italians.

Michael O'Neill's side will now be eager to test themselves against the world's top-ranked team and deliver a strong performance before returning to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League in September.

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba (injured), Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouameni, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Northern Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles, Josh Clarke, Luke Southwood

Defenders: Ciaron Brown, Brodie Spencer, Trai Hume, Ruairi McConville, Tom Atcheson

Midfielders: Alistair McCann, Shea Charles, Isaac Price, Paul Smyth, Ethan Galbraith, Justin Devenny, Jamie McDonnell, Patrick Kelly, Kieran Morrison

Forwards: Josh Magennis, Callum Marshall, Jamie Reid, Jamie Donley, Braiden Graham, and Ceadach O'Neill

Possible Playing XIs

France (4-1-4-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Koundé, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouaméni:Michael Olise, Ryan Cherki, Adrien Rabiot, Marcus Thuram; Kylian Mbappé

Northern Ireland (3-4-2-1): Pierce Charles (GK); Trai Hume, Ruairi McConville, Ciaron Brown; Paul Smyth, Jamie McDonnell, Shea Charles, Justin Devenny; Kieran Morrison, Isaac Price, Jamie Donley

Kick-off Time

The match will kick-off at 12.40 AM IST on Tuesday, June 9.

Broadcast Details

The match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

LIVE stream Details

The game can however be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app.

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