India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs TJK International Friendly On TV, Online?

The Indian football team's tough June window continues as the Blue Tigers face Tajikistan in the second of their two FIFA international friendlies.

Khalid Jamil's men suffered a 1-3 defeat in the first game, with Farukh Choudhary's free-kick goal in the dying minutes the only positive for India. India will be looking for a turnaround in the second match. The game will also give India an opportunity to assess their strengths and build momentum for the road ahead.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan will try to continue their dominating show in today's game. The side has shown steady progress in recent years and will look to use the home fixture to fine-tune their combinations.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 7

Tajikistan won: 4

India won: 2

Draw: 1

Possible Starting XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Akash Mishra, Sandhesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Ricky Shahbong, Macarton Nickson, Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Akash Mishra, Sandhesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Ricky Shahbong, Macarton Nickson, Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali. Tajikistan: Rustam Yatimov; Abdullo Sharifov, Sodikdzhon Kurbonov, Amirbek Dzhuraboev, Tabrez Slomov; Alisher Shukurov, Parvizjon Umarbaev, Daler Sharipov, Ehsoni Panjshanbe, Shervoni Mabatshoev, Sheriddin Boboev.

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When will the India vs Tajikistan international friendly be played?

The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will be played on Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Tajikistan international friendly take place?

The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

What time will the India vs Tajikistan international friendly start?

The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

How to Watch Live Telecast?

The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will be available for live streaming on the Football TV Tajikistan YouTube channel.

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