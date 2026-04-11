Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Live Streaming: Ronaldo Nears 100 Saudi League Goals; When, Where To Watch?

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into Al Nassr's clash against Al Akhdoud on the brink of yet another milestone, the Portuguese forward is just three goals away from 100 in the Saudi Pro League.

The game at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium could also see Al Nassr set a new all-time club record of 14 consecutive wins as they look to tighten their grip on the SPL title.

Al Nassr's relentless 13-game winning streak has seen them create a two-point lead at the top of the table over Al Hilal, as the club chase a first league title in seven years.

The contrast of ambition between Al Nassr and their opponents, Al Akhdoud, on Saturday night is stark.

For Al Nassr, the objective is to maintain momentum and move closer to their 10th Saudi Pro League title. With pressure from Al Hilal and Al Ahli, even minor slip-ups could alter the trajectory of the title race.

Al Nassr sit at the top of the SPL table with 70 points from 27 matches and the league's highest goal difference of +55, underlining their dominance.

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For Al Akhdoud, the battle is for survival. Positioned second-from-bottom on the table, the club find themselves bang in the middle of the relegation zone, with every point being critical.

A result against the league leaders would not only boost their chances mathematically, with a seven-point gap separating them from safety, but also shift dressing-room belief with just seven games to go for the end of the season.

Al Akhdoud have managed just four wins in 27 games, while conceding heavily (-34 goal difference), leaving them in 17th place with 16 points.

Probable Lineups

Al Akhdoud Predicted XI (4-4-2): Samuel Portugal Lima (GK); Hussain Al-Zabdani, Saeed Al-Yami, Koray Günter, Muath Faqeehi; Abdulaziz Al-Hatila, Juan Sebastián Pedroza, Mateo Borrell, Khaled Naréy; Christian Bassogog, Saleh Al-Abbas

Samuel Portugal Lima (GK); Hussain Al-Zabdani, Saeed Al-Yami, Koray Günter, Muath Faqeehi; Abdulaziz Al-Hatila, Juan Sebastián Pedroza, Mateo Borrell, Khaled Naréy; Christian Bassogog, Saleh Al-Abbas Al Nassr Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bento Matheus Krepski (GK); Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulrahman Al-Amri, Saad Fahad Al-Nasser; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Gabriel Borges, Marcelo Brozović, Sadio Mané; Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Head-to-Head

Matches: 5

Al Akhdoud: 0

Al Nassr: 5

Draws: 0

Match Start Time, Venue

The Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match is scheduled to be played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Najran, from 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming?

The Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website. Fans can access the match via a single-game 'Match Pass' or through an active subscription.

The match will also be broadcasted on FanCode Sports (Tata Play Channel 475). Traditional TV networks in India do not typically carry Saudi Pro League fixtures, making FanCode the primary platform to watch the game.

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