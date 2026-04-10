Neymar In MLS? FC Cincinnati Open Talks With Santos Star

Neymar has become the latest global football superstar to attract interest from Major League Soccer, with FC Cincinnati exploring the possibility of bringing the Santos forward to the United States, ESPN has reported, citing a source.

According to the report, Cincinnati has reached out to representatives of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star to gauge his interest and begin early conversations about a potential move. Neymar is currently under contract with Santos through the end of 2026, having extended his deal by a year last December.

The club's enquiry centered on whether the 32-year-old would consider a switch to MLS and what financial structure would be required to secure such a marquee signing. The Athletic has also reported about Cincinnati's interest in signing the Brazilian forward.

Also Read: Mohamed Salah In MLS? Egypt National Team Director Cautions Star Against Move

Any final decision on Neymar's future is widely expected to come only after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, regardless of whether he features for Brazil. Neymar has not been called up for the national team since October 2023.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has maintained that Neymar will be considered for World Cup selection if he returns to full fitness.

He has also missed the past two weeks for Santos due to a knee injury, limiting him to six games in 2026 so far, in which he has netted three goals and provided three assists. Santos coach Cuca said Tuesday that Neymar underwent a knee procedure during the international break to ensure he is “raring to go” as the World Cup approaches.

During the most recent international window, Brazil fell 2–1 to France in a friendly before bouncing back with a 3–1 win over Croatia in their second March exhibition match.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.