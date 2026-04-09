Cristiano Ronaldo's Quest For 1,000 Landmark: How 6 Disputed Goals Could Delay CR7's Ultimate Milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo's relentless pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone has hit a statistical bump. As of April 9, Ronaldo's official career tally stands at either 967 or 961 goals, depending on which database you trust.

The six-goal discrepancy has become central to how his final years are measured and how quickly he can reach what is widely viewed as football's ultimate individual landmark.

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The “Ghost Six” Driving The Divide

At the heart of the debate lies the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, where Ronaldo played a decisive role in Al-Nassr's title-winning campaign, including a brace in the final against Al-Hilal.

However, the tournament's classification remains contested.

Major statistical platforms such as Transfermarkt and Sofascore have excluded those six goals, arguing that the competition, which is organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA), lacks formal recognition as a top-tier international or continental event.

In their databases, the tournament is effectively treated as a non-official or friendly competition.

On the other side, organisations like the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and several mainstream broadcasters continue to include the goals.

Their position is supported by past FIFA communications, which have referenced these strikes in milestone posts, and by the competitive nature of the tournament featuring established professional clubs.

The result is a rare split in football's statistical consensus, one that directly impacts a milestone chase that is being tracked globally.

Where The Numbers Stand

Following his brace against Al Najma on April 3, which was also his 100th league appearance for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's tally breaks down as follows under the broader 967 count:

Real Madrid: 450

Manchester United: 145 (Across two spells)

Portugal: 143

Al-Nassr: 123 (including 6 disputed goals)

Juventus: 101

Sporting CP: 5

- Total: 967 (or 961 excluding Arab Cup goals)

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Why Six Goals Change Everything

The difference alters the timeline of Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000.

At 967 goals, Ronaldo is 33 strikes away. Given his current scoring rate in the Saudi Pro League and the added runway of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he seems destined to reach the milestone by early 2027.

At 961, the target extends to 39 goals. At 41, that gap translates to roughly two to three additional months of elite-level output, a significant variable at this stage of his career.

A Record Still In Motion

Until FIFA issues a definitive ruling on the status of the Arab Club Champions Cup, the “official” number remains fluid. For now, Ronaldo's march towards 1,000 is being tracked along two parallel paths, one recognised by purist databases, the other by broader historical consensus.

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