Sun Pharma Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Retains Bullish Call After Q4 — Check Target Price, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Sun Pharma Ltd. shares are likely to remain in focus after brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on the stock following the company's Q4 FY26 results, while assigning a target price of Rs 2,120, implying an upside potential of around 15% from current levels.

Motilal Oswal has reduced its earnings estimates by 8%/10% for FY27/FY28, factoring in-

increased opex for marketing/promotional spending on differentiated products, and a gradual revival in US generics business.

Motilal Oswal highlighted that Sun Pharma remains on track to expand its innovative medicine portfolio through -

product filing with US Food and Drug Administration, commercial partnerships, and increasing reach.

Further, superior execution in branded generics positions Sun Pharma well to outperform industry.

These benefits would be offset to some extent by ongoing price erosion in the US generics segment. Accordingly, It expects Sun Pharma to deliver nearly 12% earnings CAGR over FY26-28, supported by expansion in innovative medicines, strong branded generics execution and sustained domestic growth momentum.

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Motilla Oswal Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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