Premier League Points Table: Man City Close Gap On Arsenal; Tottenham Slip Into Relegation Zone - Check Standings

Manchester City kept the Premier League title race alive with a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham Hotspur's slide continued as they dropped into the relegation zone after another damaging defeat on Sunday, April 12.

City delivered a clinical second-half performance to dispatch Chelsea, with Nico O'Reilly opening the scoring before Marc Guéhi doubled the advantage and Jérémy Doku sealed the result. The visitors controlled the tempo after the break, punishing Chelsea's defensive lapses to secure a result that could prove decisive in the title run-in.

The victory comes a day after Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. The league leaders dropping crucial points at a pivotal stage of the season. Arsenal remain on 70 points from 32 matches, but City have now cut the gap to six points with a game in hand, adding further weight to the upcoming clash between the two at the Etihad on April 19.

In the race for Champions League qualification, Liverpool strengthened their hold on the final qualifying spot with a controlled 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield. The result took them to 52 points, keeping them within striking distance of the top four while consolidating their position in the top five, which is enough to secure UCL football this season.

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At the other end of the table, Tottenham's campaign took another turn for the worse. A 0-1 defeat to Sunderland leaves Spurs on 30 points from 32 matches, dropping them to 18th place. With West Ham's emphatic 4-0 win over Wolves lifting them out of immediate danger, and Nottingham Forest also picking up points, the gap to safety has widened. Tottenham are now two points adrift of 17th place, with time running out to arrest their slide.

The latest results have tightened both ends of the table, City are firmly back in the title race, the battle for European spots remains congested, and Tottenham's relegation concerns have deepened.

Here's a look at the EPL 2025-26 Points Table after Chelsea vs Manchester City.

Pos Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Arsenal 32 21 7 4 38 70 2 Man City 31 19 7 5 35 64 3 Man United 31 15 10 6 13 55 4 Aston Villa 32 16 7 9 5 55 5 Liverpool 32 15 7 10 10 52 6 Chelsea 32 13 9 10 12 48 7 Brentford 32 13 8 11 4 47 8 Everton 32 13 8 11 2 47 9 Brighton 32 12 10 10 6 46 10 Sunderland 32 12 10 10 -3 46 11 Bournemouth 32 10 15 7 -1 45 12 Fulham 32 13 5 14 -3 44 13 Crystal Palace 31 11 9 11 -1 42 14 Newcastle 32 12 6 14 -2 42 15 Leeds 31 7 12 12 -11 33 16 Nottm Forest 32 8 9 15 -12 33 17 West Ham 32 8 8 16 -17 32 18 Tottenham 32 7 9 16 -11 30 19 Burnley 32 4 8 20 -30 20 20 Wolves 32 3 8 21 -34 17

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