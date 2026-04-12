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Premier League Points Table: Man City Close Gap On Arsenal; Tottenham Slip Into Relegation Zone - Check Standings

City capitalise on Arsenal's shock defeat to reignite the title race, while Liverpool firm up their UCL push and Tottenham's slide drops them into the relegation zone.

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Premier League Points Table: Man City Close Gap On Arsenal; Tottenham Slip Into Relegation Zone - Check Standings
City closed the gap at the top to six points with a game in hand.
Photo: AP/PTI

Manchester City kept the Premier League title race alive with a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham Hotspur's slide continued as they dropped into the relegation zone after another damaging defeat on Sunday, April 12.

City delivered a clinical second-half performance to dispatch Chelsea, with Nico O'Reilly opening the scoring before Marc Guéhi doubled the advantage and Jérémy Doku sealed the result. The visitors controlled the tempo after the break, punishing Chelsea's defensive lapses to secure a result that could prove decisive in the title run-in.

The victory comes a day after Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. The league leaders dropping crucial points at a pivotal stage of the season. Arsenal remain on 70 points from 32 matches, but City have now cut the gap to six points with a game in hand, adding further weight to the upcoming clash between the two at the Etihad on April 19.

In the race for Champions League qualification, Liverpool strengthened their hold on the final qualifying spot with a controlled 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield. The result took them to 52 points, keeping them within striking distance of the top four while consolidating their position in the top five, which is enough to secure UCL football this season.

ALSO READ | Tottenham In Relegation Zone: Fans React With Memes As Spurs' Stunning Collapse Hits Rock Bottom

At the other end of the table, Tottenham's campaign took another turn for the worse. A 0-1 defeat to Sunderland leaves Spurs on 30 points from 32 matches, dropping them to 18th place. With West Ham's emphatic 4-0 win over Wolves lifting them out of immediate danger, and Nottingham Forest also picking up points, the gap to safety has widened. Tottenham are now two points adrift of 17th place, with time running out to arrest their slide.

The latest results have tightened both ends of the table, City are firmly back in the title race, the battle for European spots remains congested, and Tottenham's relegation concerns have deepened.

Here's a look at the EPL 2025-26 Points Table after Chelsea vs Manchester City. 

PosClubMPWDLGDPts
1Arsenal3221743870
2Man City3119753564
3Man United31151061355
4Aston Villa321679555
5Liverpool32157101052
6Chelsea32139101248
7Brentford3213811447
8Everton3213811247
9Brighton32121010646
10Sunderland32121010-346
11Bournemouth3210157-145
12Fulham3213514-344
13Crystal Palace3111911-142
14Newcastle3212614-242
15Leeds3171212-1133
16Nottm Forest328915-1233
17West Ham328816-1732
18Tottenham327916-1130
19Burnley324820-3020
20Wolves323821-3417

ALSO READ | ISL Points Table: Check Standings After Mohun Bagan's Comeback Win Over Punjab FC

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