ISL Points Table: Check Standings After Mohun Bagan's Comeback Win Over Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged a late comeback to beat Punjab FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, with Jason Cummings' stoppage-time free-kick sealing all three points after Sahal Abdul Samad's long-range equaliser had pulled them level.

Mumbai City FC continue to lead the Indian Super League standings with 18 points from eight matches, but Mohun Bagan SG have closed the gap to just one point following their dramatic win. The Mariners, now on 17 points, also boast a better goal difference of +12, compared to Mumbai's +5, which could prove decisive with just five games to go.

Jamshedpur FC sit third with 15 points, keeping themselves within striking distance in what is shaping up to be a tight title race. East Bengal FC, with 14 points from seven matches and the league's best goal difference of +14, remain firmly in contention, while Bengaluru FC round out the top five with 14 points from eight games.

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Punjab FC, despite pushing Mohun Bagan to the limit, remain seventh with 11 points from seven matches.

This season marks a structural shift in the ISL, with no playoffs in place. All 14 teams are playing a single-leg round-robin, and the side finishing top of the table on May 17 will be crowned champions.

With roughly five matches remaining for most teams, the title race is increasingly narrowing towards a direct contest between Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan SG and potentially East Bengal FC.

At the other end of the table, Mohammedan SC are yet to pick up a point after six matches, leaving them firmly at risk of relegation as the league enters its decisive phase.

Here's how the ISL 2025-26 points table shapes up after the latest round of matches:

Pos Clubs P W D L GD Points 1 Mumbai City FC 8 5 3 0 5 18 2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 8 5 2 1 12 17 3 Jamshedpur FC 8 4 3 1 3 15 4 East Bengal FC 7 4 2 1 14 14 5 Bengaluru FC 8 4 2 2 4 14 6 FC Goa 8 3 4 1 3 13 7 Punjab FC 7 3 2 2 3 11 8 Inter Kashi 8 3 2 3 -1 11 9 Sporting Club Delhi 7 2 2 3 -1 8 10 NorthEast United FC 7 1 3 3 -8 6 11 Odisha FC 6 1 2 3 -4 5 12 Chennaiyin FC 7 1 2 4 -5 5 13 Kerala Blasters FC 8 1 1 6 -8 4 14 Mohammedan SC 7 0 0 7 -17 0

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