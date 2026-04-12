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ISL Points Table: Check Standings After Mohun Bagan's Comeback Win Over Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's stoppage-time win over Punjab FC tightens the ISL title race, with the Mariners now just one point behind leaders Mumbai City FC as the league enters its decisive phase.

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ISL Points Table: Check Standings After Mohun Bagan's Comeback Win Over Punjab FC
Mohun Bagan move within one point if Mumbai City after their comeback win.
Image: X/@IndSuperLeague

Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged a late comeback to beat Punjab FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, with Jason Cummings' stoppage-time free-kick sealing all three points after Sahal Abdul Samad's long-range equaliser had pulled them level. 

Mumbai City FC continue to lead the Indian Super League standings with 18 points from eight matches, but Mohun Bagan SG have closed the gap to just one point following their dramatic win. The Mariners, now on 17 points, also boast a better goal difference of +12, compared to Mumbai's +5, which could prove decisive with just five games to go.

Jamshedpur FC sit third with 15 points, keeping themselves within striking distance in what is shaping up to be a tight title race. East Bengal FC, with 14 points from seven matches and the league's best goal difference of +14, remain firmly in contention, while Bengaluru FC round out the top five with 14 points from eight games.

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Punjab FC, despite pushing Mohun Bagan to the limit, remain seventh with 11 points from seven matches. 

This season marks a structural shift in the ISL, with no playoffs in place. All 14 teams are playing a single-leg round-robin, and the side finishing top of the table on May 17 will be crowned champions.

With roughly five matches remaining for most teams, the title race is increasingly narrowing towards a direct contest between Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan SG and potentially East Bengal FC.

At the other end of the table, Mohammedan SC are yet to pick up a point after six matches, leaving them firmly at risk of relegation as the league enters its decisive phase.

Here's how the ISL 2025-26 points table shapes up after the latest round of matches:

PosClubsPWDLGDPoints
1Mumbai City FC8530518
2Mohun Bagan Super Giant85211217
3Jamshedpur FC8431315
4East Bengal FC74211414
5Bengaluru FC8422414
6FC Goa8341313
7Punjab FC7322311
8Inter Kashi8323-111
9Sporting Club Delhi7223-18
10NorthEast United FC7133-86
11Odisha FC6123-45
12Chennaiyin FC7124-55
13Kerala Blasters FC8116-84
14Mohammedan SC7007-170

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