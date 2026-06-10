FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Preview: Mexico Favourites In Tricky Pool With South Korea, Czechia

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest edition in the tournament's history, with 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed sides will advance to the Round of 32, making every point crucial in the race for the knockout stages.

Group A offers an intriguing mix of styles. Mexico will look to leverage home support and familiarity with conditions, while South Korea arrive with one of Asia's strongest squads. South Africa bring cohesion and defensive discipline, and Czechia's physicality and set-piece threat could make them dangerous opponents.

Mexico

Coach: Javier Aguirre

Co-hosts Mexico enter the tournament as favourites to top the group. Aguirre has gradually moved the side towards a pragmatic, defensively solid approach centred around captain Edson Álvarez.

Veteran striker Raúl Jiménez remains a key attacking figure, while 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora will be the youngest player at the tournament and also one of Mexico's most promising emerging talents. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa brings vast tournament experience to the squad and joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players in history to be named in six FIFA World Cup squads.

Form Guide (Last Five Games): W 5-1 Serbia, W 1-0 Australia, W 2-0 Ghana, D 0-0 Portugal, D 1-1 Belgium.

Mexico World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers : Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo.

: Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo. Defenders : Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Mateo Chávez, Jesús Gallardo.

: Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Mateo Chávez, Jesús Gallardo. Midfielders : Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Álvaro Fidalgo, Orbelín Pineda, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chávez, Brian Gutiérrez.

: Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Álvaro Fidalgo, Orbelín Pineda, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chávez, Brian Gutiérrez. Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez, Armando González, Julián Quiñones, César Huerta, Guillermo Martínez, Roberto Alvarado.

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South Korea

Coach: Hong Myung-bo

South Korea are appearing at their 11th consecutive World Cup and possess arguably the group's strongest collection of individual talent. Son Heung-min remains the headline act, supported by Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and creative midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Hong Myung-bo has built a balanced side capable of defending compactly and launching lightning quick counter-attacks in transition.

Form guide (Last Five Games): W 1-0 El Salvador, W 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago, L 0-1 Austria, L 0-4 Ivory Coast, W 1-0 Ghana.

South Korea Squad

Goalkeepers : Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun.

: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun. Defenders: Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan, Seol Young-woo, Cho Wije, Lee Tae-seok, Park Jin-seob, Kim Tae-hyeon, Lee Han-beom, Jens Castrop, Lee Ki-hyuk.

Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan, Seol Young-woo, Cho Wije, Lee Tae-seok, Park Jin-seob, Kim Tae-hyeon, Lee Han-beom, Jens Castrop, Lee Ki-hyuk. Midfielders: Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-gyu, Lee Dong-gyeong, Bae Jun-ho, Eom Ji-sung, Yang Hyun-jun,

Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-gyu, Lee Dong-gyeong, Bae Jun-ho, Eom Ji-sung, Yang Hyun-jun, Forwards: Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung, Oh Hyeongyu.

South Africa

Coach: Hugo Broos

South Africa return to the World Cup stage for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, after an impressive qualification campaign. Broos has prioritised continuity and chemistry, relying heavily on players familiar with each other from domestic football.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who made history at AFCON 2023 when he saved four spot kicks in a penalty shoot-out against Cape Verde will lead the side. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena provides a box-to-box threat and Burnley's Lyle Foster will lead the attacking line.

Form guide (Last Five Games): D 1-1 Jamaica, D 0-0 Nicaragua, L 1-2 Panama, D 1-1 Panama, L 1-2 Cameroon.

South Africa Squad

Goalkeepers : Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.

: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine. Defenders : Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Midfielders : Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sphephelo Sithole.

: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sphephelo Sithole. Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko.

Czechia

Coach: Miroslav Koubek

Czechia qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 20 years through the UEFA play-offs and arrive with a team built around physicality and structure. Captain Tomáš Souček drives the midfield, Patrik Schick provides the goals, and defender Ladislav Krejčí marshals the back line.

Another youngster to keep an eye on is 18-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder Hugo Sochurek, who was named in the World Cup squad after becoming the youngest player to represent Czechia during a warm-up match against Kosovo.

Form guide (Last Five Games): W 3-1 Guatemala, W 2-1 Kosovo, W 2-2 (3-1 pens) Denmark, W 2-2 (4-3 pens) Ireland, W 6-0 Gibraltar.

Czechia Squad

Goalkeepers : Lukáš Horníček, Matěj Kovář, Jindřich Staněk.

: Lukáš Horníček, Matěj Kovář, Jindřich Staněk. Defenders : Vladimír Coufal, David Doudera, Tomáš Holeš, Robin Hranáč, Štěpán Chaloupek, David Jurásek, Ladislav Krejčí, Jaroslav Zelený, David Zima.

: Vladimír Coufal, David Doudera, Tomáš Holeš, Robin Hranáč, Štěpán Chaloupek, David Jurásek, Ladislav Krejčí, Jaroslav Zelený, David Zima. Midfielders : Lukáš Červ, Vladimír Darida, Lukáš Provod, Michal Sadílek, Hugo Sochurek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomáš Souček, Pavel Šulc, Denis Višinský.

: Lukáš Červ, Vladimír Darida, Lukáš Provod, Michal Sadílek, Hugo Sochurek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomáš Souček, Pavel Šulc, Denis Višinský. Forwards: Tomáš Chorý, Adam Hložek, Mojmír Chytil, Jan Kuchta, Patrik Schick.

Group A Fixtures (IST)

June 12: Mexico vs South Africa — 12:30 AM, Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca)

June 12: South Korea vs Czechia — 7:30 AM, Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

June 18: Czechia vs South Africa — 9:30 PM, Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

June 19: Mexico vs South Korea — 6:30 AM, Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

June 25: South Africa vs South Korea — 6:30 AM, Estadio Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

June 25: Czechia vs Mexico — 6:30 AM, Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca)

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