Argentina vs Iceland Live Streaming: How To Watch Final ARG Warm-Up Match Before FIFA World Cup 2026

Defending champions Argentina take the field for their final warm-up fixture against Iceland, looking to sharpen tactical details and build match fitness ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 curtain raiser next week.

Lionel Scaloni's side begin their campaign against Algeria on June 16 and will view the friendly as one last opportunity to fine tune their squad before competitive action begins.

The fixture is also a rematch of the famous 2018 World Cup clash in Russia, when tournament debutants Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw to secure their first point. Lionel Messi saw his second-half penalty saved in that game as Iceland claimed one of the most celebrated results in their history.

Argentina head into the contest after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Honduras on June 6, a match in which Scaloni rotated heavily while several senior players were rested. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring from the spot before Guiliano Simeone added a second.

Iceland, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Japan, underlining their defensive resilience as they held firm until conceding an 87th-minute winner.

The biggest talking point remains Messi's availability. The Argentina captain missed the Honduras friendly due to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, but Scaloni has confirmed that the 38-year-old has returned to full training and is expected to feature against Iceland. His minutes are likely to be managed carefully with the World Cup opener less than a week away.

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Argentina are still dealing with a handful of fitness concerns. Emiliano Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Julian Alvarez are expected to be rested as they recover from minor knocks, while defender Leonardo Balerdi has already been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury. The friendly could also provide opportunities for fringe players and standby options as Scaloni assesses his squad depth.

Argentina vs Iceland Match Details

The Argentina vs Iceland international friendly is scheduled to be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, from 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

The match will also be a landmark occasion as the first international football fixture ever staged at the iconic American college football venue.

Argentina vs Iceland Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-4-2): Juan Musso; Agustin Giay, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Exequiel Palacios; Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martinez.

Iceland (4-5-1): Hakon Valdimarsson; Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, Daniel Gretarsson, Hordur Magnusson, Logi Tomasson; Stefan Thordarson (c), Mikael Ellertsson, Gisli Thordarson, Andri Baldursson, Kristian Hlynsson; Brynjolfur Willumsson.

Argentina vs Iceland Live Telecast In India

There will be no live television broadcast of the Argentina vs Iceland friendly in India.

Argentina vs Iceland Live Streaming In India

Fans can watch the Argentina vs Iceland friendly live on FanCode via the app and website. A match pass is available for viewers who wish to stream the game live in India.

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