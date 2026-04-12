Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Title Race, UCL Spots At Stake — How To Watch Premier League Clash In India?

Arsenal's latest slip-up at home against Bournemouth has reopened a narrow window in the Premier League title race, and Manchester City have an immediate opportunity to capitalise and apply pressure on the league leaders.

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, knowing that anything less than three points is a failure in their pursuit of the leaders.

For Chelsea, the stakes are equally significant. Sitting sixth, the Blues are firmly in contention for a top-five finish, enough to secure Champions League qualification this season with the Premier League having secured a fifth UCL spot.

A win over City would not only close the gap on Liverpool in fifth but also shift momentum in their favour heading into the final stretch.

City enter the contest second on 61 points, nine behind Arsenal but with two games in hand, a mathematical advantage considering the two sides meet at the Etihad on April 19. Chelsea, meanwhile, are on 48 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, placing their European ambitions in their own hands with the Blues travelling to Anfield on May 9.

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Recent form, however, offers a mixed picture for both sides. City have oscillated between results, including a Champions League exit to Real Madrid and a 1-1 draw against West Ham in their last EPL outing. However, since then, Guardiola's side have beaten Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup and more recently thrashed Liverpool 4-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were on a run of four back-to-back defeats before their last outing which was a 7-0 FA Cup win over Port Vale underlining their attacking potential. The Blues' last EPL outing though was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton.

Injuries and absences further complicate the tactical landscape. City's defensive unit is depleted with Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias ruled out, and John Stones doubtful. Mateo Kovacic, though, returns to the squad, offering midfield depth.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are without Enzo Fernandez due to an internal two-match suspension, while Reece James and Levi Colwill are not yet match-fit. Jamie Gittens is sidelined, but Estevao Willian is available and in contention.

Venue, Match, Timing Details

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match is scheduled to be played at Stamford Bridge, London, from 9 p.m. IST on Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia (or Andrey Santos); Estevao Willian, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Head-To-Head

Chelsea hold a marginal historical edge in this fixture with 71 wins to Manchester City's 68, alongside 42 draws.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended 1-1, while City completed a league double over Chelsea in 2024/25. Recent meetings have often been closely contested, however, City haven't lost at Stamford Bridge since 2021.

Where To Watch Live In India?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. Users can also stream the game live via the JioHotstar app and website.

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