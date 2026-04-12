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Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Asha Bhosle's Demise, Says 'She Will Remain Timeless Forever'

The singer sang for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs.

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Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Asha Bhosle's Demise, Says 'She Will Remain Timeless Forever'
Singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to cardiac arrest and pulmonary problems, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Bhosle is seen here during an event at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Friday, July 12, 2024.
PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice who carved her own identity beyond the towering legacy of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

Bhosle, celebrated for her unmatched versatility and genre-defying voice, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her family announced that the last rites will be held on Monday. Admirers can pay their respects at her residence in Lower Parel at 11 a.m., with the final rites scheduled for 4 p.m. at Shivaji Park.

The demise of the legendary singer is being mourned by the sporting community as well. 

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