Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Asha Bhosle's Demise, Says 'She Will Remain Timeless Forever'

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice who carved her own identity beyond the towering legacy of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

Bhosle, celebrated for her unmatched versatility and genre-defying voice, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her family announced that the last rites will be held on Monday. Admirers can pay their respects at her residence in Lower Parel at 11 a.m., with the final rites scheduled for 4 p.m. at Shivaji Park.

The demise of the legendary singer is being mourned by the sporting community as well.

A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world.



For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us.



It feels as… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2026

First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top. The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2026

Grew up listening to Asha ji… didn't matter the mood, there was always a song of hers that fit it perfectly. So many memories, so many emotions tied to that voice. It feels like a part of our growing up has gone silent today.



Rest in peace Asha ji ???? My deepest condolences.… pic.twitter.com/tHFJeHrotF — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2026

We are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle ????



Her extraordinary contribution to Indian music will continue to inspire generations and her voice will echo in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/lPRzhSiwoO — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 12, 2026

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