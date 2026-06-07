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FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winners: From Maradona To Messi - Check Full List

The Golden Ball Award was introduced at the 1982 FIFA World Cup and has since been awarded to the standout performer of each tournament.

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FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winners: From Maradona To Messi - Check Full List
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Winning the FIFA World Cup remains the ultimate goal for every player who takes the field, as lifting football's most prestigious trophy represents the pinnacle of the sport.

Beyond team success, however, the tournament also celebrates individual excellence through a range of awards, chief among them the Golden Ball, presented to the best player of the World Cup.

The Golden Ball Award was introduced at the 1982 FIFA World Cup and has since been awarded to the standout performer of each tournament. With the FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams and 104 matches from 2026 onwards, the level of competition is set to reach unprecedented heights, making both the race for the trophy and the battle for individual honours more fiercely contested than ever.

Also Read: The Ultimate FIFA World Cup Roll Of Honour: Every Champion Since 1930

Here's a look at every winner of the Golden Ball Award.

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winner Team Goals Assists
1978 ArgentinaMario KempesArgentina61
1982 SpainPaolo RossiItaly61
1986 Mexico Diego MaradonaArgentina55
1990 ItalySalvatore SchillaciItaly61
1994 USARomárioBrazil52
1998 France Ronaldo Brazil 43
2002 South Korea/JapanOliver KahnGermany--
2006 GermanyZinedine ZidaneFrance 31
2010 South AfricaDiego ForlánUruguay51
2014 BrazilLionel MessiArgentina41
2018 Russia Luka Modric Croatia 21
2022 QatarLionel MessiArgentina 73

Oliver Kahn is the only goalkeeper to win the FIFA Golden Ball award. He is also the only player in the the history of the competition to win the FIFA Golden Ball and the FIFA Golden Glove award. He won the Golden Glove award in the 2002 World Cup. 

Lionel Messi is the only player to win the Golden Ball award twice. 

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are tied for the most goal contributions by Golden Ball Winners in a single edition of a FIFA World Cup. 

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