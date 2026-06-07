FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winners: From Maradona To Messi - Check Full List

Winning the FIFA World Cup remains the ultimate goal for every player who takes the field, as lifting football's most prestigious trophy represents the pinnacle of the sport.

Beyond team success, however, the tournament also celebrates individual excellence through a range of awards, chief among them the Golden Ball, presented to the best player of the World Cup.

The Golden Ball Award was introduced at the 1982 FIFA World Cup and has since been awarded to the standout performer of each tournament. With the FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams and 104 matches from 2026 onwards, the level of competition is set to reach unprecedented heights, making both the race for the trophy and the battle for individual honours more fiercely contested than ever.

Also Read: The Ultimate FIFA World Cup Roll Of Honour: Every Champion Since 1930

Here's a look at every winner of the Golden Ball Award.

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winner Team Goals Assists 1978 Argentina Mario Kempes Argentina 6 1 1982 Spain Paolo Rossi Italy 6 1 1986 Mexico Diego Maradona Argentina 5 5 1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci Italy 6 1 1994 USA Romário Brazil 5 2 1998 France Ronaldo Brazil 4 3 2002 South Korea/Japan Oliver Kahn Germany - - 2006 Germany Zinedine Zidane France 3 1 2010 South Africa Diego Forlán Uruguay 5 1 2014 Brazil Lionel Messi Argentina 4 1 2018 Russia Luka Modric Croatia 2 1 2022 Qatar Lionel Messi Argentina 7 3

Oliver Kahn is the only goalkeeper to win the FIFA Golden Ball award. He is also the only player in the the history of the competition to win the FIFA Golden Ball and the FIFA Golden Glove award. He won the Golden Glove award in the 2002 World Cup.

Lionel Messi is the only player to win the Golden Ball award twice.

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are tied for the most goal contributions by Golden Ball Winners in a single edition of a FIFA World Cup.

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