Best Shot Stoppers: Every Golden Glove Award Winner At FIFA World Cups

The Golden Glove award at every FIFA World Cup is presented to the tournament's best goalkeeper. Introduced at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the award is sponsored by Adidas and is also known as the Lev Yashin Award, named after former Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and the finest goalkeeper in football history, Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, here's a look at the eight goalkeepers who have won the Golden Glove award in previous editions of the men's World Cup.

1. Michel Preud'homme

Belgium's Michel Preud'homme was the inaugural winner of the Golden Glove award. The Belgian No. 1 played four matches at the 1994 World Cup, kept two clean sheets and conceded four goals. His performances were instrumental in helping Belgium reach the Round of 16.

2. Fabien Barthez

France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez succeeded Preud'homme as Golden Glove winner at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Barthez played all seven matches, kept five clean sheets and conceded just two goals throughout the tournament. Wearing the No. 16 jersey, he faced six penalty attempts and saved one, playing a crucial role in France winning their first-ever World Cup title on home soil.

3. Oliver Kahn

Germany's Oliver Kahn won the Golden Glove award at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The veteran shot-stopper played seven matches, kept five clean sheets and conceded only three goals. His outstanding displays helped Germany finish as runners-up.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Top Goalscorers Ranked: From Klose To Messi. Where Are The Ronaldos?

4. Gianluigi Buffon

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was named the tournament's best goalkeeper at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Across seven matches, he kept five clean sheets and conceded only two goals. His commanding performances were key to Italy lifting their fourth World Cup trophy.

5. Iker Casillas

Spain's Iker Casillas won the Golden Glove award at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He kept five clean sheets in seven matches and conceded just two goals. Casillas also saved a penalty during the tournament and played a pivotal role in Spain winning their maiden World Cup title.

6. Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer became the second German goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove award when he claimed the honour at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Neuer recorded four clean sheets in seven matches and conceded four goals. His performances were vital as Germany defeated Argentina in the final to win the World Cup.

7. Thibaut Courtois

Belgium produced its second Golden Glove winner when Thibaut Courtois was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Courtois kept three clean sheets in seven matches and conceded six goals. He played a major role in Belgium securing a third-place finish in Russia.

8. Emiliano Martinez

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez became the first South American goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove award when he claimed the honour at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martinez kept three clean sheets in seven matches and conceded eight goals. He also saved three penalties during the tournament, producing a series of match-winning performances as Argentina lifted the World Cup for the third time.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.