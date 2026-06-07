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FIFA World Cup Top Goalscorers Ranked: From Klose To Messi. Where Are The Ronaldos?

At the upcoming World Cup Lionel Messi has the chance of being the greatest goal-scorer in the tournament's history.

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FIFA World Cup Top Goalscorers Ranked: From Klose To Messi. Where Are The Ronaldos?
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Since the FIFA World Cup first kicked off in 1930, the tournament has produced some of football's most iconic goals and legendary goal scorers. Across 22 editions, thousands of goals have been scored, but only a select few players have etched their names into World Cup history with remarkable consistency on the sport's grandest stage.

From Germany's record-breaking Miroslav Klose to Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi, the list of the tournament's all-time leading scorers is packed with football royalty.

But where do global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazário rank among the greatest World Cup marksmen? Here's a look at the highest goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history ahead of the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here is a look at the 10 greatest goal scorers in the history of the men's football World Cup: 

RankPlayerTeamWorld Cup Goals ScoredWorld Cup Matches PlayedWorld Cup Editions Featured
1Miroslav KloseGermany16242002, 2006, 2010, 2014
2RonaldoBrazil15191994, 1998, 2002, 2006
3. Gerd MüllerWest Germany14131970, 1974
4.Just FontaineFrance1361958
5. Lionel Messi*Argentina13262006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
6.Kylian Mbappé*France12142018, 2022
7. PeléBrazil12141958, 1962, 1966, 1970
8.Jürgen KlinsmannGermany11171990, 1994, 1998
9.Sándor KocsisHungary1151954
10.Gabriel BatistutaArgentina10121994, 1998, 2002

* players still active and who will be playing in the 2026 World Cup and have the possibility of increasing their goal tally. 

Players tied on 10 goals (outside the top 10 on tiebreakers)

  • Teófilo Cubillas (Peru) – 10 goals in 13 matches
  • Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – 10 goals in 20 matches
  • Gary Lineker (England) – 10 goals in 12 matches
  • Thomas Müller (Germany) – 10 goals in 19 matches
  • Helmut Rahn (West Germany) – 10 goals in 10 matches

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight World Cup goals in 22 matches from 2006 to 2022. 

Also Read: The Ultimate FIFA World Cup Roll Of Honour: Every Champion Since 1930

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