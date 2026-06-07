FIFA World Cup Top Goalscorers Ranked: From Klose To Messi. Where Are The Ronaldos?

Since the FIFA World Cup first kicked off in 1930, the tournament has produced some of football's most iconic goals and legendary goal scorers. Across 22 editions, thousands of goals have been scored, but only a select few players have etched their names into World Cup history with remarkable consistency on the sport's grandest stage.

From Germany's record-breaking Miroslav Klose to Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi, the list of the tournament's all-time leading scorers is packed with football royalty.

But where do global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazário rank among the greatest World Cup marksmen? Here's a look at the highest goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history ahead of the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here is a look at the 10 greatest goal scorers in the history of the men's football World Cup:

Rank Player Team World Cup Goals Scored World Cup Matches Played World Cup Editions Featured 1 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 2 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 3. Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13 1970, 1974 4. Just Fontaine France 13 6 1958 5. Lionel Messi* Argentina 13 26 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 6. Kylian Mbappé* France 12 14 2018, 2022 7. Pelé Brazil 12 14 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970 8. Jürgen Klinsmann Germany 11 17 1990, 1994, 1998 9. Sándor Kocsis Hungary 11 5 1954 10. Gabriel Batistuta Argentina 10 12 1994, 1998, 2002

* players still active and who will be playing in the 2026 World Cup and have the possibility of increasing their goal tally.

Players tied on 10 goals (outside the top 10 on tiebreakers)

Teófilo Cubillas (Peru) – 10 goals in 13 matches

Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – 10 goals in 20 matches

Gary Lineker (England) – 10 goals in 12 matches

Thomas Müller (Germany) – 10 goals in 19 matches

Helmut Rahn (West Germany) – 10 goals in 10 matches

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight World Cup goals in 22 matches from 2006 to 2022.

Also Read: The Ultimate FIFA World Cup Roll Of Honour: Every Champion Since 1930

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