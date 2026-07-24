Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold Rate Today: The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,43,470 per 10 grams in India, according to Bullions.co.in, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,19,760 per kg at 6.05 am on Friday, 24 July.

Gold Price Today in India

The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,43,470 per 10gm at an India level, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,514 per 10gm. In the past one month, gold price increased by 1.44% while they rose 44.6% over a year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices on Friday, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,210 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,42,960 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,630 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,020 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,320 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,440 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,276. Delhi price was at Rs 1,31,047, Chennai at Rs 1,31,661, Kolkata at Rs 1,31,102, Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,377, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,487 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,19,760 per kg on Friday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,03,278 per kg. During the past week, silver prices rose by 1.4% and they went up over 90% in a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,19,360 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,18,980 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,22,000 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,19,070 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,15,530 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,19,700 per kg

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