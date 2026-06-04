Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODI Series: What His Injury Means For Team India's Plans

Just three days after launching the winning six that secured a second straight IPL crown for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has encountered an untimely setback.

The India star has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan because of a hamstring injury. The series, which begins in Dharamshala on June 13, was set to mark Kohli's first international appearance since his match-winning century against New Zealand in January.

For India, the injury signals a double blow, with the team losing one of its biggest crowd-pullers and a proven run-scorer at the top of the order.

Kohli remains one of the team's most dependable ODI batters and his absence leaves a sizable gap in both experience and run-scoring ability. The concern is amplified by uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's fitness, with the India captain also recovering from a hamstring issue sustained during the IPL.

The timing is particularly unfortunate given Kohli's recent run of form. The 37-year-old was central to RCB's successful title defence, finishing IPL 2026 with 675 runs from 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.85. He registered one unbeaten century and five half-centuries before capping the campaign with a Player of the Match performance in the final against Gujarat Titans.

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His performances in international cricket have been equally impressive. Since stepping away from T20Is in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025, Kohli has focused exclusively on ODIs, a move that has yielded immediate results.

In 2025, he accumulated 651 runs in 13 ODI innings at an average of 65.10, with four centuries and three half-centuries. He finished the year as India's leading run-scorer in the format, playing a major role in the team's Champions Trophy triumph and reclaiming the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings.

While the hamstring injury interrupts his momentum, it is unlikely to alter his long-term focus. Kohli has repeatedly stated that the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a major target.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast last month, Kohli reiterated his ambition to represent India at the 2027 ODI World Cup, provided he continues to add value to the side.

"We're in mid-2026. I have been asked many times, 'Do you want to play in 2027?' Why would I leave home, get my stuff over and be like 'I don't know what I want'. Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing," Kohli said.

The 37-year-old also stressed that maintaining elite fitness remains a key part of that objective.

"I'm being honest to my preparation. I'm being honest to how I approach the game. I put my head down. I work hard... You want me to run from boundary to boundary for 40 overs in an ODI game, I will do that without a complaint. Because I prepare accordingly."

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: June 13, Dharamshala

2nd ODI: June 17, Lucknow

3rd ODI: June 20, Chennai

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