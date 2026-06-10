Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live?

Australia head into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as the team everyone is chasing. Ranked No. 1 in the world and carrying a rich history of success in the format, the defending powerhouse has already shown why it remains the tournament favourite. Under the leadership of Sophie Molineux, the Southern Stars looked in ominous touch during their previous warm-up fixture, cruising to a convincing five-wicket win over hosts England.

With experienced stars such as Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath anchoring the side, along with the exciting batting firepower of Georgia Voll, Australia appear well-equipped in every department. Their final warm-up game presents another opportunity to build momentum, fine-tune combinations, and enter the World Cup with confidence.

The West Indies, meanwhile, have plenty to prove before the main event begins. Hayley Matthews' side suffered a 26-run defeat against India in their last warm-up match and will be eager to put that performance behind them. Known for their aggressive batting and spin-heavy attack, the Caribbean outfit will view this contest as an ideal chance to regain rhythm and test themselves against the tournament's strongest side.

While the result may not carry any official significance, the clash offers both teams a valuable opportunity to sharpen their preparations ahead of the World Cup.

For fans eager to follow the action, here's everything you need to know about the final warm-up match of the ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 WC 2026 Warm Up Match: Date

The Australia vs West Indies warm-up match will be played on June 10.

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 WC 2026 Warm Up Match: Time

The Australia vs West Indies warm-up match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Format, Teams, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 WC 2026 Warm Up Match: Venue

The Australia vs West Indies warm-up match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 WC 2026 Warm Up Match: Live Telecast

The Australia vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women's T20 WC 2026 Warm Up Match: Live Streaming

The Australia vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match can also be streamed on ICC.tv and the ICC YouTube.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Record Prize Money Of $8.76 Million Announced

Australia vs West Indies Warm-up Match Squads

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

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