Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?

AUS vs PAK ODI Series 2026: Australia and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the series-deciding third ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, June 4. With the three-match series level at 1-1, both teams are aiming to secure a crucial victory and claim the series.

After suffering a defeat in the opening ODI, Australia responded strongly in the second match. Batting first, Australia managed only 231 runs, but their bowlers stepped up to defend the total, limiting Pakistan to 190 and sealing a comfortable 41-run win.

Nathan Ellis emerged as the standout performer for Australia, claiming four wickets, while Matthew Short provided support with three wickets. Under the leadership of Josh Inglis, the visitors will be eager to win the final ODI and register their first ODI series win in Pakistan since the 1998/99 tour.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to bounce back in front of its home crowd. Led by Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's team will once again rely on veteran players such as Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Salman Agha to deliver in the decisive encounter.

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Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be played on June 4, with the match scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. IST.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Venue

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia Tour Of Pakistan 2026: Live Telecast In India

The AUS vs PAK ODI series is not being telecast on television in India.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans can livestream the Australia vs Pakistan 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Probable XIs

Australia: Josh Inglis (C and WK), Alex Carey, Matt Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oli Peake, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghouri (WK), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

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