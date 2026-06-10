What Happens If You Don't File Your Income Tax Return On Time?

Taxpayers are advised to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the due date to avoid last-minute rush, technical issues, and penalties that may apply for delayed filing.

If you miss the deadline, then you will have to pay a late filing charge according to Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. The penalty might go up to Rs 5,000, depending on the taxpayer's income and the delay in filing. The maximum late filing fine is Rs 1,000 if the entire income is less than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 if the total income is more than Rs 5 lakh.

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In addition to this, you will also have to pay additional charges, interest on unpaid taxes, and the loss of certain tax benefits. Interest is charged under Section 234A for the period of delay until the return is filed.

If you do not file your ITR on time, you may not be able to carry forward business or capital losses to future years. This can increase your tax burden later.

ITR Deadlines For FY26

The Income Tax Department has set different deadlines depending on the type of taxpayer. Salaried individuals and those filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 must file their returns by July 31. Taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 without a tax audit requirement have until Aug. 31. Those whose accounts require a tax audit must file by Oct. 31. Taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions have a deadline of Nov. 30.

If a taxpayer misses the applicable deadline, they can still file a belated return by Dec. 31. A return can also be corrected through a revised return typically until March 31, 2027.

Will I Be Fined Despite Zero Tax Liability?

If a salaried individual is required to file an ITR by July 31, 2026 but misses the deadline, they can still submit a belated return by Dec. 31, 2026. However, they may have to pay a late filing fee. This applies even if their tax liability is zero due to relief or rebates offered by the tax department.

Only those with income below exemption limit are not required to file ITR. In the old tax regime, the basic limit stands at Rs 2.5 lakh, while in the new regime, it is Rs 4 lakh.

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Suppose a taxpayer earned Rs 9 lakh during FY 2025-26 and was required to file the return by July 31, 2026. If they file the return in November 2026, they can still do so, but they will have to pay Rs 5,000 late filing fee. Apart from the penalty, taxpayers may also have to pay interest if any tax remains unpaid after the due date.

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