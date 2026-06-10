Retiring With Rs 1.5 Crore Corpus? See How Much Monthly Income You Can Really Expect

Retirement planning is a long-term process that requires careful saving, investing and managing expenses. Many people wonder whether a retirement corpus of Rs 1.5 crore is enough to provide a monthly income of Rs 1.5 lakh for the next 20 years.

The answer depends on several factors, including the returns earned on investments, the amount withdrawn every year and the retiree's willingness to take risks.

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A portfolio with a higher allocation to equities can generate better returns over the long term, but it also comes with greater market risk. During market downturns, the value of the retirement corpus can fall sharply. On the other hand, a portfolio focused on debt investments offers more stability but may not generate enough growth to beat inflation over time.

So, what kind of monthly income can you realistically expect from a Rs 1.5-crore retirement corpus? Whether you are a conservative, moderate or aggressive investor, your monthly income will depend on how your money is invested and withdrawn.

A Rs 1.5-crore retirement corpus is said to generate a monthly income of around Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh. To make the corpus last longer, retirees should maintain a mix of stable income-generating investments and growth-oriented assets that can help their savings keep pace with inflation.

How Does The Math Work?

The amount a retiree can safely withdraw depends primarily on two factors: the return generated by investments and the annual withdrawal rate. It is generally recommended an annual withdrawal rate of 4% to 6.5% to ensure the corpus lasts through retirement.

1. Conservative Plan (Low Risk)

For retirees seeking capital protection and stable income, a portfolio comprising 65% debt instruments, 20% hybrid funds and 15% equities is suitable.

Annual Withdrawal Rate: 4.5%.

Monthly Income: Rs 70,000- Rs 80,000.

This approach is designed for individuals who prefer lower risk and want to minimise the chances of exhausting their retirement savings.

2. Balanced Plan (Moderate Risk)

A moderate-risk strategy allocates 40% to debt, 25% to hybrid funds and 35% to equities.

Annual Withdrawal Rate: 5.5%.

Monthly Income: Rs 85,000- Rs 1 lakh.

It is best for average retirees who want a mix of safe income and a little growth to fight rising inflation while maintaining stability.

3. Aggressive Plan (Higher Risk)

Retirees willing to tolerate greater market fluctuations may opt for a portfolio with 65% equity exposure, alongside 20% debt and 15% hybrid investments.

Annual Withdrawal Rate: 6.5%.

Monthly Income: Rs 1 lakh- Rs 1.20 lakh.

This strategy may suit early retirees or those seeking higher payouts, though it comes with increased exposure to market volatility.

Can You Withdraw Rs 1.5 Lakh a Month?

Conventional withdrawal strategies make it unlikely that a Rs 1.5-crore corpus will generate a consistent monthly income of Rs 1.5 lakh for 20 years. To earn that amount of income, retirees would require significantly higher investment returns, a larger retirement portfolio, or a willingness to face far greater investment risks.

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