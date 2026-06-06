Loan Recovery Harassment: Five Steps To Take And Legal Rights Every Borrower Should Know

Missing a loan repayment is stressful, but things get way worse when you deal with annoying calls and intimidation from collectors. While lenders have the right to get their money back, some rules protect borrowers from harassment and unfair treatment.

The RBI sets guidelines for banks, NBFCs and collection agencies about how they can contact borrowers. If you know your rights, you won't feel helpless during these tough times.

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Here's what collectors can and can't do:

No Harassment or Intimidation

First off, no more stress from nasty calls or messages. Collection agents aren't allowed to harass you, threaten violence or act like authorities such as the police or legal reps. Visiting homes without proper authorisation, intimidating borrowers on social media or public humiliation are all prohibited.

Privacy Must Be Respected

Agents are not allowed to talk to family members, bosses or neighbours about your loan. It's none of their business to publicly shame you or expose details of your debt to others.

Contact Hours Are Restricted

Recovery agents can't call at any hour. RBI guidelines require reasonable contact hours only between 8 am and 7 pm. Excessive calls, anonymous calls, repeated harassment or contacting borrowers outside permitted hours may be a violation.

Steps to take if harassment continues

1. Document Everything

Record all phone calls from recovery agents. Save text messages, emails and WhatsApp chats. Also note down the dates, times and names of the callers.

2. Verify Agent Credentials

Ask the recovery agent for ID and their bank's authorisation letter. Real recovery agents will show these documents.

Also Read: Banks Can't Block, Disable Mobile Phones If Loans Not Paid, RBI Rules

3. File a Formal Complaint

If issues persist, send a detailed complaint to the bank. Make sure to explain the harassment and include your recorded proof.

4. Escalate to the RBI Ombudsman

Wait 30 days for the bank to resolve the issue. Should the bank fail to reply or dismiss your issue, file a complaint on the Reserve Bank of India website.

5. Seek Legal Remedy

If threats turn physical, call the cops and file a complaint for criminal intimidation. You can also approach a consumer court for mental agony and defamation.

Default isn't the only outcome of financial hardship. Borrowers can work with lenders to restructure loans, extend repayment periods, reduce EMIs or settle dues. Check if your loan includes insurance cover for job loss, illness or emergencies. The earlier you reach out, the more solutions you'll have.

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