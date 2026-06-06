Income Tax Return: Common ITR Filing Mistakes That Can Trigger An Income Tax Notice

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is an annual responsibility for millions of taxpayers, but even minor errors can attract unwanted scrutiny from the Income Tax Department. Common mistakes can trigger an income tax notice, which wastes your time and effort

What are the most common filing errors that you can avoid to ensure their returns are accurate and compliant with tax regulations? Here is the answer:

1. Choosing the wrong ITR form

Choosing the wrong ITR form is one of the quickest ways to receive a "defective return" notice or an audit. Each form corresponds to specific financial profiles. If your income sources do not align with the form's designated criteria, tax authorities will flag the filing.

2. Missing the ITR filing deadline

Missing the due date can result in a late fee of up to Rs 5,000. More importantly, it forces you to file a "belated return", which strips your ability to carry forward business and capital losses and charges 1% monthly interest on unpaid taxes.

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3. Quoting the wrong assessment year

Taxpayers often confuse the Financial Year, the year in which you earned the income, with the Assessment Year, the year in which that income is evaluated and taxed. This simple oversight causes severe delays in processing and can attract penalties.

4. Not reporting all sources of income

When taxpayers only declare their primary salary, they overlook secondary earnings. This creates instant discrepancies with the Income Tax Department's data.

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