EMI To Increase? HDFC Bank Raises Lending Rates. Here's What Borrowers Should Know

India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank has hiked MCLR lending rates by up to 10 basis points on several tenures. After the latest revision, lending rates now range from 8.05% to 8.65%, based on the tenure of the loan.

Marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is the minimum interest rate a bank must charge for loans, introduced by the RBI in 2016. Any hike in these rates is likely increase EMI for borrowers.

Check Revised MCLR

HDFC Bank has hiked MCLR lending rate on overnight, three month tenures by five basis points to 8.10%. MCLR lending rate on six month tenure has also been raised by 5 basis points to 8.35%, while 2-year interest rate was hiked by 10 bps to 8.55%. The revised rates will come into effect from Monday, June 8.

The latest change in lending rates a month after HDFC Bank had cut down overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLR rates. Overnight and one-month MCLRs were then reduced to 8.05% from 8.10%, three-month rate was decreased to 8.15% from 8.20%, while the six-month MCLR stood at 8.30%.

Check HDFC Base Rate

HDFC Bank's base rate is set at 8.80%, effective from December 26, 2025.

Check HDFC Benchmark PLR

Effective December 26, 2025, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate of HDFC Bank was revised to 17.30%.

HDFC Bank May FD Rates

The interest rate for fixed deposits of one year to under 15 months tenure is 6.25%, 18 months to under three years is 6.45% and for three years one day to under five years is 6.40% These FD rates are applicable for deposits under Rs 3 crore. Senior citizens can avail slightly higher interest rates across tenures.

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