Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Others Open Or Closed On Saturday, June 6? Check Here

Banks across India will remain open today, May 6, 2026 as it is the first Saturday of the month, when private lenders and public sector banks remain open for daily operations. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27, banks are scheduled to remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays of every month.

Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, except when those days coincide with national, religious, or regional holidays. The RBI's holiday list varies from state to state depending on national, religious, and regional observances. This month, banks will remain closed for 11 days, including four Sundays and two Saturdays. The only major holiday scheduled to be observed across most states and Union Territories is Muharram on June 26.

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Bank Holidays in June 2026

June 15: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti holiday in Mizoram and Odisha

June 25: Moharram holiday in Andhra Pradesh

June 26: Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora holiday everywhere except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, among others.

June 29: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti holiday in Himachal Pradesh

June 30: Remna Ni peace day holiday in Mizoram.

June 13, 27: Saturdays

June 7, 14, 21, 28: Sundays.



Hence, banks across India are set to have a relatively busy June with fewer holidays compared to previous month. Apart from the weekly offs, a few state-specific festivals and local occasions will lead to closures in certain regions. Customers are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar in advance to avoid inconvenience. ATMs, mobile banking and UPI transactions will continue to function as usual.

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Digital Banking Services On Bank Holidays

Even during holidays, banks across the country offer online banking services, so that your banking needs can be met digitally. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions. UPI, mobile banking apps and internet banking are available to customers. It helps people do payments, fund transfer and balance check without visiting a bank.

Other services like transfer of funds through NEFT/RTGS, request for demand drafts, card services such as issuance of credit, debit and ATM cards are also processed digitally on holidays without any interruption. Additionally, account-related services such as account maintenance, standing instructions setup and locker applications are also available to customers.

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