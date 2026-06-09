Zepto Q4 Net Loss Narrows To Rs 1,539 Crore, Revenue Rises 75% To Rs 7,498 Crore Ahead Of IPO

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has reported a narrowing of its net loss to Rs 1,538.67 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, down from Rs 1,831.91 crore in Q4 FY25. For the full fiscal year 2025-26, Zepto's loss widened to Rs 5,905.19 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 4,699.71 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the company's updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP), which was filed with markets regulator SEBI on Monday for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

Zepto's revenue from operations surged 75.26 per cent to Rs 7,497.64 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 4,278.06 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 22,623.58 crore in FY26, as against Rs 11,109.94 crore in FY25. During Q4 FY26, Zepto handled 21 crore total orders, averaging 23.3 lakh per day. Over the entire fiscal, the platform processed 64 crore orders, averaging over 17 lakh orders daily. As of March 31, 2026, Zepto had 4.79 crore annual transacting users (ATU), representing a 25 per cent year-over-year growth. Zepto's total dark store count stood at 1,139.

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Zepto IPO Details

Zepto on Monday filed updated draft papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 8,010 crore through a fresh issue of shares as part of its proposed initial public offering (IPO). Along with the fresh issue, there will be an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.35 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The overall issue size is estimated at around Rs 11,000 crore. Zepto is expected to launch the IPO in July. If the listing goes through, Zepto will join Eternal and Swiggy on the stock exchanges, competing directly with their respective quick-commerce arms, Blinkit and Instamart.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards expansion of its dark store network across existing and new geographies, lease rentals of existing dark stores, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, marketing and business promotion activities, inorganic growth opportunities, and general corporate purposes. Zepto, originally incorporated as Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd in December 2020, was renamed Zepto Pvt Ltd in April 2025 and converted into a public limited company in December 2025.

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