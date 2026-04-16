Wipro Q4 Results Live: Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Buy Back Announcement

More than a dozen companies are set to announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 today. Important names include Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Wipro. The results are important to analyse how the companies fared in the fourth quarter and FY26. Some of the companies could also announce a dividend.

After TCS last week, Wipro is the second big IT major to report its fourth quarter earnings, due later in the day. The market is patiently awaiting Wipro's Q4FY26 fineprint for a lot of reasons.

Unlike TCS, which generally avoids formal quarterly guidance, Wipro's forward-looking statements for the first quarter of FY27 will be a key monitorable.

Read: Wipro Q4 Preview