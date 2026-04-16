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Wipro Q4 Results Live: Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Buy Back Announcement

After TCS last week, Wipro is the second big IT major to report its fourth quarter earnings, due later in the day.

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Wipro Q4 Results Live: Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Buy Back Announcement
22 minutes ago

More than a dozen companies are set to announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 today. Important names include Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Wipro. The results are important to analyse how the companies fared in the fourth quarter and FY26. Some of the companies could also announce a dividend.

After TCS last week, Wipro is the second big IT major to report its fourth quarter earnings, due later in the day. The market is patiently awaiting Wipro's Q4FY26 fineprint for a lot of reasons. 

Unlike TCS, which generally avoids formal quarterly guidance, Wipro's forward-looking statements for the first quarter of FY27 will be a key monitorable.

Read: Wipro Q4 Preview

Apr 16, 2026 12:01 (IST)
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Wipro Q4 Results Live: Consolidated QoQ, Bloomberg Estimates

  • Revenue seen 3% higher at Rs 24,252 crore versus Rs 23,556 crore
  • EBIT seen 16% higher at Rs 4,052 crore versus Rs 3,495 crore
  • EBIT Margin seen at 16.7% versus 14.83%
  • Profit seen 11% higher at Rs 3,426 crore versus Rs 3,119 crore

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Wipro Q4 Results Preview: Margin Seen Improving, Street Awaits Q1 Outlook

Apr 16, 2026 11:45 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: Amir Chand Jagdish Reports First Post-IPO Earnings

Amir Chand Jagdish Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue increased 15% to Rs 571 crore, compared with Rs 497 crore
  • EBITDA surged 67.2% to Rs 75 crore, compared with Rs 44.8 crore
  • EBITDA margin improved to 13.1%, from 9.0%
  • Net profit rose 94% to Rs 34.7 crore, compared with Rs 17.9 crore

Apr 16, 2026 11:34 (IST)
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Wipro Q4 Results Live: Shares Trade Lower

 

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