Wipro Q4 Results Preview: Margin Seen Improving, Street Awaits Q1 Outlook

Wipro is expected to report modest sequential growth in the March quarter, with margins seen improving on currency support and the absence of certain prior-quarter costs, even as underlying demand remains uneven. The company is scheduled to announce its results on April 16.

Bloomberg estimates indicate a 3% quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue, while operating profit is seen up 16% and net profit up 11%. EBIT margin is expected to improve to 16.7% from 14.83% in the previous quarter. Employee count is estimated at 242,017, with net additions of 9,218, while last12-month attrition is seen at 15.02%.

Wipro Q4 Results Preview (Consolidated, QoQ, Bloomberg Estimates):

Revenue seen 3% higher at Rs 24,252 crore versus Rs 23,556 crore

EBIT seen 16% higher at Rs 4,052 crore versus Rs 3,495 crore

EBIT Margin seen at 16.7% versus 14.83%

Profit seen 11% higher at Rs 3,426 crore versus Rs 3,119 crore

ALSO READ: Wipro Buyback, Dividend Announcement In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results — Here's What To Expect

The March quarter is expected to reflect support from the Harman acquisition and strength in the banking, financial services and insurance segment, while weakness in healthcare and slower conversion in some pipelines may weigh on growth. Investor focus will be on first-quarter guidance, margin trajectory, deal wins, and any capital allocation decision around buyback or dividend.

Here's what analysts are expecting from Wipro Q4 results

DAM Capital

Growth expected to remain subdued, with organic revenue declining quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms.

Overall growth may turn positive with a partial two-month contribution from the Harman acquisition.

BFSI seen as the strongest vertical, supported by two mega deals ramping up.

Technology and communications expected to remain stable, aided by Harman.

Consumer demand seen muted, while healthcare remains weak.

Total contract value expected to normalise, with large deals contributing a meaningful share.

Margins expected within the guided band, supported by currency tailwinds despite salary hikes and acquisition impact.

Focus on BFSI deal ramp-up, technology deal conversion, and potential buyback or dividend decision.

Citi

Expects quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency terms, including Harman contribution.

Excluding the acquisition, revenues are expected to decline sequentially.

IT services margins likely to improve by about 90 basis points due to currency benefits and the absence of certain prior-quarter costs.

Harman expected to add roughly two months of revenue contribution.

Key focus areas include Q1 FY27 guidance, deal total contract value, and margin trend.

Nomura

Revenue expected to grow around 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, within the guided band.

Expects Q1 FY27 guidance of -1% to +1% in constant currency terms.

Goldman Sachs

Expects Q4 growth to slow due to delayed ramp-up of large deals.

Excluding acquisition impact, revenue growth expected to be negative sequentially.

Expects Q1 FY27 revenue guidance of -1% to +1% quarter-on-quarter.

Margins expected to remain in a tight range, with currency support offset by acquisition consolidation and wage hikes.

UBS

Expects Wipro to report below the midpoint of Q4 guidance due to weakness in healthcare.

Margins expected to decline sequentially due to integration costs and wage hikes, partly offset by currency benefits and efficiencies.

Expects Q1 guidance of -2% to 0% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms.

ALSO READ: Wipro Buyback Alert: All You Need To Know About IT Firm's First Share Repurchase In Three Years

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.