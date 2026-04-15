Wipro Dividend Announcement: Can The IT Giant Break Seven-Year Jinx?

Wipro Ltd. heads into its April 16 results with a key test for investors: can the company finally match or beat Bloomberg dividend estimates after missing them for at least seven straight years, based on the data available on Bloomberg.

The company is set to announce its March-quarter results alongside a potential dividend and board's decision on share buyback. Bloomberg-tracked analysts currently expect an FY26 dividend of Rs 10.56 per share. Estimates range from Rs 4 per share to Rs 17 per share.

That record has put this year's payout under focus, especially after Wipro said it plans to distribute more than 70% of net income to shareholders between FY26 and FY28.

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Payout Test Ahead

A dividend in line with or above estimates would mark a break from the recent pattern and could strengthen confidence in the company's shareholder return plan.

Investors are now watching whether management's payout commitment leads to a dividend closer to market forecasts.

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What The Street Expects

Analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg show a wide range for FY26 dividend expectations.

The highest forecast stands at Rs 17 per share, while the lowest is Rs 4 per share. The consensus estimate is Rs 10.56 per share.

The spread reflects differing expectations on how much cash Wipro may choose to return this year.

Buyback Also In Focus

The dividend decision will come alongside the board's consideration of a share buyback, which would be Wipro's first in three years.

Brokerages tracked by NDTV Profit estimate the repurchase size could be between Rs 16,000 crore and Rs 18,500 crore, based on past trends. Wipro had cash balances of Rs 41,510 crore at the end of the third quarter, the highest among the top five IT firms.

Morgan Stanley said a buyback had already been anticipated by the market. “A potential buyback has been a move anticipated by the market,” the brokerage said.

ALSO READ: Wipro Buyback Alert: All You Need To Know About IT Firm's First Share Repurchase In Three Years

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