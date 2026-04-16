HDFC AMC Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 54; Meets Analyst Expectations

HDFC Asset Management Company has announced a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share, as part of earnings release for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

The final dividend of Rs 54 was in line with market estimate of Rs 54.76. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be remitted within the applicable regulatory timelines after the Annual General Meeting, the company confirmed in an exchange filing,.

HDFC AMC did not declare any interim dividend in FY26; shareholder returns for the year comprised a 1:1 bonus issue and a final dividend of Rs 54 per (post‑bonus) share.

HDFC AMC's fourth quarter earnings saw profit take a 19% sequential hit, whereas total income tumbled as much as 13.4% to Rs 1,063 crore.

HDFC AMC Q4 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 19% to Rs 623 crore, from Rs 769 crore

Total income down 13.4% to Rs 1,063 crore, from Rs 1,234 crore

Shares of HDFC AMC have fallen as much as 2% after the release of Q4 earnings and is currently trading with cuts of around 1.3% at Rs 2,629. The stock has given flat returns on a year-to-date basis but is up as much as 27% in the last 12 months.

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