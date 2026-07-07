Union Bank of India Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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IDBI Capital Report

The brokerage firm IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Union Bank of India with Buy rating, setting a 12-month target price of Rs 187, valued at 0.88 times FY28E book-value, implying 15% upside from current levels.

The brokerage highlighted that Union Bank of India, India's fifth-largest PSU bank with a Rs 23.8 lakh crore business, has completed one of the most compelling post-merger transformations in Indian public sector banking.

Gross non-performing asset has declined from 13.7% in FY21 to 2.82% in FY26, PAT crossed Rs 18,697 crore compounding at 45% compound annual growth rate from FY21, ROA has held above 1.2% for two consecutive years, and CRAR at 18.1% is the strongest among large PSBs.

Yet the stock trades at approximately 1.0x FY27E P/ABV — a material discount to peers despite a return profile that is structurally superior on most metrics.

Key risks include sustained pressure on net interest margins due to a lower interest rate environment, slower-than-expected mobilisation of low-cost deposits, deterioration in macroeconomic conditions affecting corporate asset quality, increased competition for retail liabilities, regulatory changes relating to capital or provisioning requirements, and any slowdown in credit demand.

Maintaining superior asset quality while expanding the retail and MSME franchise will remain critical to sustaining profitability over the medium term.

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Idbi Capital Ubi Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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