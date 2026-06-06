Truhome Finance IPO: Warburg Pincus-Backed HFC Gets SEBI Nod To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Fresh Issue, OFS

Truhome Finance IPO: Warburg Pincus-backed affordable housing lender Truhome Finance announced that it has received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s approval to raise Rs 3,000 crore via an initial public offering (IPO). Truhome Finance's proposed mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore by promoter Mango Crest Investment Ltd.

The PFS by promoter selling shareholder, Mango Crest Investment Ltd comprises of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore. Erstwhile Shriram Housing Finance, the leading HFC had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market watchdog on March 9, 2026. JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd), Jefferies India Private Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd are the bankers to the issue.

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Truhome Finance IPO Details

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future capital requirements, including onward lending and general corporate purposes. The company also stated that the funds will support compliance with capital adequacy requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The leading HFC plans to deploy the net proceeds over FY27 and FY28 to support business growth and lending operations.

Founded in 2010, Truhome Finance describes itself as a retail-focused affordable housing finance company. Formerly known as Shriram Housing Finance Limited, the company was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus in December 2024. The company offers a comprehensive suite of secured lending products including housing loans, loans against property and other related offerings, with an average ticket size of Rs 2.13 million as of December 31, 2025.

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It is the fastest growing affordable housing finance company in India in terms of AUM CAGR over FY25, FY24 and FY23 (being 48.58%), having the highest AUM per branch of Rs 107.230 crores as of December 31, 2025. Truhome Finance recently appointed former SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara as its new chairperson for a five-year term. Subramanian Jambunathan (or Ravi Subramanian) is the MD and CEO, who has been associated with the Shriram group since 2010.

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