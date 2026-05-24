Studds Accessories Q4 Results: Profit Grows 6% To Rs 21.1 Crore

Helmet maker Studds Accessories Ltd. on Sunday reported a 6.1% growth in its post-tax profit at Rs 21.1 crore in the March quarter of FY26.

The profit after tax during the fourth quarter of FY25 was recorded at Rs 19.9 crore, Studds Accesories said.

Net revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 167.5 crore, 11% up from Rs 149.8 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25.

For the entire FY26, net profit grew 18.7% YoY to Rs 82.7 crore, while the revenue jumped 8.6% to Rs 634.2 crore.

The year (FY26) was marked by healthy growth across both domestic and export markets, supported by an improved product mix, premiumisation initiatives, operational efficiencies, and strong brand acceptance across segments, said Sidhaths Bhushan Khurans, Managing Director at Studds Accessories.

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While raw material prices have been witnessing an upward trend since March, there are currently no challenges with sourcing or availability of key inputs, he said and added that to safeguard against rising input costs, the company has implemented calibrated price hikes across its portfolio and distribution channels, averaging around 8-9%.

The company is also in the process of onboarding globally-recognised premium riding gear, helmet and motorsports brand Alpinestars under its private-label helmet segment, Khurana said.

"On the expansion front, we continue to make steady progress in establishing our presence in Europe, particularly in Italy, with operations expected to commence from Q2FY27," he added.

Simultaneously, according to him, the phase-I capacity expansion of 1.5 million helmets per annum is progressing as planned, and manufacturing is expected to commence by the second quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Further, an additional 1.5 million helmet capacity expansion is planned over the next 15-18 months. Post completion of these expansions, our total installed capacity will increase by 30% to 12.5 million helmets per annum, Khurana stated.

With enhanced capacities and a deeper focus on premium and value-added products, the company remains confident of driving the next phase of growth through strengthened global brand positioning, expansion of international footprint, and continued premiumisation-led sustainable growth, he said.

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