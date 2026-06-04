Stocks To Watch Today: IEX, Hero MotoCorp, HCLTech, BHEL, Lenskart, ONGC

Stocks of Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. are likely to be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Hero MotoCorp: The company launches its first flex‑fuel motorcycles in the 100cc segment, including Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, priced at Rs. 82,710 and Rs. 72,792 respectively (ex‑showroom Delhi).

BHEL: The company secures an order worth Rs. 2,000–2,500 crore from a Nigerian client for eight gas turbine generator packages.

The company secures an order worth Rs. 2,000–2,500 crore from a Nigerian client for eight gas turbine generator packages. HCLTech: The company is named among America's Best Employers for New Grads by Forbes for the third consecutive year.

The company is named among America's Best Employers for New Grads by Forbes for the third consecutive year. Indiabulls: The company plans to raise up to Rs. 1,000 crore via warrant issuance.

The company plans to raise up to Rs. 1,000 crore via warrant issuance. Ideaforge Technologies: The Company announced that it will raise funds up to Rs.500 crore Via Equity, Others

The Company announced that it will raise funds up to Rs.500 crore Via Equity, Others Karnataka Bank: The bank enables EPF payments integration on the EPFO portal via internet banking.

The bank enables EPF payments integration on the EPFO portal via internet banking. ONGC: The government appoints Anupam Agarwal as Director (Finance).

The government appoints Anupam Agarwal as Director (Finance). Tarsons Products: The company completes the second tranche of investment, infusing EUR 552,000 into its arm.

The company completes the second tranche of investment, infusing EUR 552,000 into its arm. AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company surrenders its factory licence to the Department of Factories. The licence was valid until December 31, 2026.

The company surrenders its factory licence to the Department of Factories. The licence was valid until December 31, 2026. Lenskart (Block Deal): SoftBank's SVF II Lightbulb sells 5.7 crore shares at Rs. 508.55 per share. Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs acquire 1.4 crore shares each.

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Business Update

Indian Energy Exchange (May Update):

Electricity traded volume rises 18.6% YoY to 12,983 MU

Day ahead market volume grows 25% YoY to 4,417 MU

Real time market volume increases 15.9% YoY to 5,529 MU

Average DAM price rises 18.3% to Rs. 4.88 per unit.



JBM Auto (May Update):

Records a 49% market share in the electric bus segment

Sells 157 e‑buses during the month

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