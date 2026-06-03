Infosys, Wipro ADRs Slump Up To 4% As Global IT Sell-Off Extends For Second Day

The American Depository Receipts of Indian IT behemoths Infosys and Wipro extended losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, declining up to 4%.

Infosys bore the brunt and traded around a day's low of $12.48, down 4.5%, while Wipro which had slumped as much as 3% in early trade, pared some losses to trade 2% lower at $2.16.

This is the second consecutive day that these software ADRs have bled, taking cues from their NYSE-listed counterparts with the likes of Accenture, which also extended its weakness and dipped 5% to a low of $177.39.

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Other major software companies like Gartner Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and EPAM Systems Inc. followed suit.

Cognizant, Gartner and EPAM Systems fell over 4% to lows of $52.98, $163.05, and $98.20, respectively. Downgrades and target price cuts by brokerages had triggered a global tech selloff on Tuesday, rejuvenating AI as a threat in the software world.

Truist has downgraded Accenture to 'Hold' and slashed the target price to $210 from $269. Similarly, Citi has cut the company's target price to $195 from $215 while maintaining a neutral rating.

Brokerages have cited AI-led pressure on outsourcing budgets and deal sizes for their downgrades. Truist has flagged that AI-native firms are increasing competition for IT services. Concerns have also risen over artificial intelligence headcount-based pricing models.

ALSO READ: Infosys, Wipro ADRs Bleed Up To 8% After US-Listed Software Stocks Plunge On Brokerages' AI Alarm

Post the revisions, shares of Accenture along with other software companies took a U-turn from their Jensen Huang-powered rally to sink up to 7%.

During his ddress at the GTC Taipei 2026 event on Monday, the Nvidia CEO had dispelled caution surrounding the co-existence of these companies with an AI boom.

Huang called it "an incredible time to be a software company," adding AI will actually drive more innovation and make adaptable tools even more important.

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