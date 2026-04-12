Stock Split This Week: Pashupati Cotspin — When Should You Buy?

D-Street prepares for another new week of trading ahead, despite being a truncated one with one market holiday on April 14. According to BSE'S corporate action list, only one company has declared the record date for a share split.

Pashupati Cotspin announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1, the record date for the same has been set as April 17, 2026. Each fully-paid up share of the company with face value of Rs 10 will split into ten fully-paid up shares of Re 1 each.

'Sub-division (split) of 1 (One) existing Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (ten) Equity Shares of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up," the company said in an exchange filing.

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A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.

While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged. For instance, in the case of Pashupati Cotspin one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares with Re 1 as the face value.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won't qualify, as the ownership won't be reflected in time during trade.

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