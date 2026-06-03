Stock Picks Today: Adani Ports, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Mankind Pharma, LTIM And More On Brokerages' Radar

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Brokerages shared fresh views on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Mankind Pharma and LTIMindtree, while strategy notes focused on industrial growth and mutual fund flows.
Emkay on LTIMindtree Investor Day
- Retain Add with TP of Rs 4,700
- Management unveiled five-year “Lakshya 2031” strategy
- Company looking to reposition itself as an AI-led “Business Creativity Partner”
- Targets doubling of revenue by FY31, implying ~15% CAGR
- M&As expected to contribute 15-17% to growth
- Targets ~200 bps EBIT margin expansion
- Sees AI reducing the traditional IT services market by $0.3 trillion
- However, new AI-led opportunities could expand total addressable market to $2.3 trillion
- Randstad partnership seen as value accretive with no material FY27 margin impact
HSBC on India's New IP Series
- April industrial production rose 4.9% YoY, beating estimates
- Manufacturing growth supported by front-loading and inventory build-up
- New series indicates stronger industrial growth versus old series
- FY26 growth moderated due to weaker manufacturing output
- Correlation between new IIP and GDP manufacturing data has weakened, though revisions may improve alignment later
Jefferies on Adani Ports
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2,160 from Rs 2,100
- Capacity constraints expected to drive next leg of upside
- Raised FY28-29 EBITDA estimates by 3-5%
- Expects 15% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-31
- Gujarat and Maharashtra container ports may see demand-supply gap, aiding market share gains
- Vizhinjam port offers additional upside through lower transit costs and faster turnaround
- Strong cash flows expected to support capex and deleveraging simultaneously
Nomura on Adani Ports
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,930
- Cargo traffic growth of 16% YoY was in line with estimates
- Management expects healthy momentum through 2031
- Revenue and EBITDA CAGR guidance pegged at 19% and 18% respectively over FY26-31
- Strong operating efficiency and integrated logistics platform seen as key moat
- Nomura estimates 19% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28
MS on Hindalco (Management Meet)
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,325
- Power costs expected to moderate by ~30%
- This could lower overall costs by 12-13%
- China supply caps, Middle East disruptions and falling inventories expected to support aluminium prices
- EBITDA improvement expected from Q2FY27 onwards as Oswego restarts
- Business expected to turn cash positive by Q4FY27
- Insurance recoveries from fire incidents pegged at $1.2-1.3 billion
MS on Jindal Steel (Management Meet)
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,250
- Expects strong reconstruction demand from Middle East in H2FY27
- Looking to increase auto segment market share
- Coking coal and iron ore costs expected to rise in Q1FY27
- Coking coal prices guided higher by $20-25/ton QoQ
MS on PNB Housing Finance (Management Meet)
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,250
- Expects retail loan growth of 18% in FY27
- Funding costs tracking higher than current book
- NIM expected to remain stable to slightly lower
- Guides for negative credit costs in FY27 aided by recoveries
- Normalized credit costs expected at 15-20 bps from FY28
- Steady-state RoA guidance revised slightly lower to 2.3-2.4%
MS on HDB Financial Services (Management Meet)
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 720
- Collections and loan demand remain stable
- Loan growth aspiration pegged at nominal GDP growth plus 6-7%
- Targets NIM above 8% over medium term
- Slight increase in cost of funds possible in Q2FY27
- Medium-term credit costs guided at 2-3%
MS on JSW Steel (Management Meet)
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,330
- Targeting 50 MT domestic crude steel capacity by 2030
- Expanding domestic mines and Mozambique operations to secure coking coal supply
- Aims to keep EBITDA/ton in Rs 11,000-12,000 range
- Looking to maintain net debt-to-EBITDA below 3x
Jefferies on Mankind Pharma (Management Meet)
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3,000
- Signs of improvement in acute therapy volume growth
- Chronic segment distribution remains consistent
- Bharat Serum exports expected to grow in high teens during FY27
- Clinical pipeline offers long-term optionality
Nomura on AMC Stocks
- Expects Rs 313 billion net equity inflows in May 2026
ICICI Prudential AMC
- Flow share of 13.9% nearly matches AUM share of 14.1%
Nippon AMC
- Continued strong momentum
- Flow share at 10.6%, well above AUM share of 7.3%
- Preferred among AMC names
HDFC AMC
- Flow share moderated to 11%, below AUM share of 12.9%
- Moderation seen in flexicap, midcap and balanced advantage schemes
- Nomura prefers Nippon Life India Asset Management followed by HDFC Asset Management Company
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