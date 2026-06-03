Five Stocks To Buy: ACME Solar, M&M, Groww And More | June 03, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on renewable energy, automobiles, fintech and online broking, consumer electronics, and defense shipbuilding.

Top picks include green energy player ACME Solar, automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra, fintech major Groww, home appliances player Voltas, and defense PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

ACME Solar

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, sees technical strength in the renewable energy segment. He recommended a buy on ACME Solar between Rs 330 and Rs 335 for a target price of Rs 419, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 294 to manage downside risk.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the automotive major. He recommended a buy on M&M at the current market price of Rs 3,008 for a target of Rs 3,105, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,911.

Groww

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also identified a buying opportunity in the fintech and digital broking space. He recommended entering Groww at Rs 191.50 for an upside target of Rs 199, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 184.

Voltas

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, highlights momentum in the consumer electronics sector with a buy call on Voltas. He recommended an entry at Rs 1,230 for an upside target of Rs 1,280, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,200.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Osho Krishan of Angel One also sees strong momentum in the defense shipbuilding sector. He recommended a buy on Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) in the range of Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,610 for upside targets between Rs 2,720 and Rs 2,730. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 2,545.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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