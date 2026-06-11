SBI Valuations Attractive Despite Headwinds, Says Axis Securities — Check Target Price, Upside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

The brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommend a Buy on State Bank of India and has set a target price of Rs 1,280/share, implying an upside of 28% from the current market price. The brokerage has made minor tweaks to its earnings estimates factoring in FY26 numbers.

After a strong overall performance in FY26, SBI enters FY27 from a position of structural strength with the ability to maintain 1% RoA, pristine asset quality, restored capital buffers, and an accelerating digital transformation, even as near-term net interest margin pressure and deposit mobilisation, particularly current account and savings account trajectory, warrant close monitoring.

Asset quality metrics continue to remain at multi-decadal lows, with limited stress visibility in both domestic and overseas portfolios, while expected credit loss transition is also expected to remain non-disruptive.

The brokerage expects SBI to deliver a healthy credit/deposit/NII/earnings growth of 14/11/15/9% CAGR over FY26-28E, while maintaining a consistent RoA delivery of 1%.

The stock currently trades at 1.1x FY28E ABV (core book), and Axis Securities believesSBI's current valuations are reasonable.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Sbi Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Nifty 500 Q4 Review: HDFC Bank, Indian Oil, Tata Motors Among Top Winners, Losers; Key Sector Trend — Read Motilal Oswal's Report

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.