Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Marksans Pharma Q4: Topline Rises 21%, Net Profit Up 63% YoY

Marksans Pharma Q4: The pharma company reported a stellar 63.6% growth in consolidated net profit, which climbed to Rs 148 crore against Rs 90.5 crore in the same period last year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Marksans Pharma Q4: Topline Rises 21%, Net Profit Up 63% YoY
Marksans Pharma Q4 Results: Revenue surged 20.8% year-on-year to Rs 856 crore
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
--

Marksans Pharma Q4: Marksans Pharma delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated revenue surging 20.8% year-on-year to Rs 856 crore, up from Rs 709 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The pharmaceutical company's operating efficiency saw a massive boost as EBITDA jumped 54% to Rs 195 crore, compared to Rs 127 crore previously, driving a sharp expansion in EBITDA margins to 22.8% from 17.9% year-on-year.

This robust operational growth, further supported by a more than twofold increase in other income to Rs 35.2 crore, trickled down to the bottom line despite a doubling of tax expenses to Rs 51 crore. Consequently, Marksans Pharma reported a stellar 63.6% growth in consolidated net profit, which climbed to Rs 148 crore against Rs 90.5 crore in the same period last year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Mutual Funds Are Cutting Exit Loads — What Does It Mean, And Should Investors Care?

Mutual Funds Are Cutting Exit Loads — What Does It Mean, And Should Investors Care?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source