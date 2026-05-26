Marksans Pharma Q4: Topline Rises 21%, Net Profit Up 63% YoY

Marksans Pharma Q4: Marksans Pharma delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated revenue surging 20.8% year-on-year to Rs 856 crore, up from Rs 709 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The pharmaceutical company's operating efficiency saw a massive boost as EBITDA jumped 54% to Rs 195 crore, compared to Rs 127 crore previously, driving a sharp expansion in EBITDA margins to 22.8% from 17.9% year-on-year.

This robust operational growth, further supported by a more than twofold increase in other income to Rs 35.2 crore, trickled down to the bottom line despite a doubling of tax expenses to Rs 51 crore. Consequently, Marksans Pharma reported a stellar 63.6% growth in consolidated net profit, which climbed to Rs 148 crore against Rs 90.5 crore in the same period last year.

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