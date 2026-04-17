Marico Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, And Other Details

FMCG giant Marico Ltd. is gearing up to announce its fourth quarter results for financial year 2026. The Q4 earnings season has begun on a quiet note, with only major IT players like TCS, Wipro, and Mastek posting their performances.

Joining the list on Friday, Marico announced that its board of directors are set to meet on May 5, 2026, Tuesday to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

"We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026," the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Additionally, the filing underlined that the board will also approve a final dividend, if any on the same date itself.

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Trading Window Closure

In line with declaration of results, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed from March 26, 2026 till May 7 2026 (both days inclusive).

"We further inform that the trading window for dealing in the Company's shares has been closed from March 26, 2026 till May 7, 2026 (both days inclusive)," as per the exchange filing.

Marico Q3FY26 Recap

Marico saw a 12% uptick in consolidated net profit at Rs 447 crore, as per its consolidated third-quarter results for the fiscal 2026 on Monday. In the year-ago period, the FMCG company's bottom-line stood at Rs 399 crore.

Revenue increased 26.6% to Rs 3,537 crore from Rs 2,794 crore, in Q3 of FY25. On the operational front, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation went up 11.1% at Rs 592 crore from last year's Rs 533 crore.

Marico Share Price

Marico's stock ended 1.73% higher at Rs 757.30 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.65% advance in the Nifty index on Friday. The share price has risen 0.89% year-to-date and 5.95% in the last 12 months.

Out of 44 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 38 have a 'buy' call for its stock, three recommend holding the shares, and three suggest selling it.

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