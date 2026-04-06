Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, And Other Details

With the advent of the new financial year, a bustling Q4 earnings season is only days away. Accordingly, many heavyweights have already announced potential time frames for their fourth quarter financial performance report.

Joining the list on Monday, Bajaj Finance Ltd. announced that its board of directors are set to meet on April 29, 2026, Wednesday to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Additionally, the filing underlined that the board will also approve a final dividend, if any on the same date itself.

Trading Window Closure

In line with declaration of results, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed from Wednesday, April 1, 2026 till Friday, May 1 2026 (both days inclusive).

Bajaj Finance Q3FY26

Bajaj Finance reported a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter of FY26, with healthy growth in its core lending book and customer additions, but profitability coming in lower on a year-on-year basis due to a one-time exceptional charge and higher provisions.

Net profit for the quarter ended December fell 6.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,978 crore, compared with Rs 4,247 crore in the same quarter last year.

The decline was largely driven by an exceptional charge of Rs 265 crore that the company booked towards an increase in gratuity liabilities. This charge arose from past service costs linked to the New Labour Codes that were released on Nov. 21, 2025.

On the operating front, performance remained strong. Calculated net interest income (NII) grew 21% year-on-year to Rs 11,318 crore, reflecting robust expansion in the loan book and sustained demand across key lending segments.

Assets under management (AUM) rose 22% in the third quarter, underlining Bajaj Finance's continued momentum in scale and market penetration.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

Shares of Bajaj Finance ended 3% higher at Rs 850.85 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compared to a 1.12% advance in the Nifty index.

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